Woodland management short course, March 13

“Study and know your market before you sell trees”, says University of Missouri Extension natural resources field specialist, Sarah Havens.

MU Extension is offering a day to help landowners learn how to improve the quality of their woodland, how to market it and the chance to observe the impact of Missouri forest products industry.

The workshop will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 13, at the Madison County Extension office in Fredericktown. Following lunch, a tour of Madison County Wood Products will be offered. Lunch is included with the workshop.

Havens gives eight steps for getting the highest price for timber, what basic elements to include in a timber sale contract, what best management practices should be in a harvest plan, and how to manage your timber sale tax. The afternoon will allow participants to see where trees go after harvest and learn about the impact of the forest products industry

“Many woodland owners see harvesting trees as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Havens says.

Too often, landowners sell trees for less than fair-market value, and oftentimes the wrong trees are harvested leaving the residual forest a wasteland.