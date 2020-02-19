Woodland management short course, March 13

“Study and know your market before you sell trees”, says University of Missouri Extension natural resources field specialist, Sarah Havens.
MU Extension is offering a day to help landowners learn how to improve the quality of their woodland, how to market it and the chance to observe the impact of Missouri forest products industry.
The workshop will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 13, at the Madison County Extension office in Fredericktown. Following lunch, a tour of Madison County Wood Products will be offered. Lunch is included with the workshop.
Havens gives eight steps for getting the highest price for timber, what basic elements to include in a timber sale contract, what best management practices should be in a harvest plan, and how to manage your timber sale tax. The afternoon will allow participants to see where trees go after harvest and learn about the impact of the forest products industry
“Many woodland owners see harvesting trees as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Havens says.
Too often, landowners sell trees for less than fair-market value, and oftentimes the wrong trees are harvested leaving the residual forest a wasteland.
“I often ask farmers and livestock producers if they ever sell their crops or take their livestock to market without knowing something about what they are selling,” she says. “‘Of course not!’ is the reply. Then why did you take that first offer the logger gave you? Working with a professional forester ensures the right trees are harvested, leaving you with a healthier, more productive forest capable of generating future income.”
“Knowledge is power,” Havens says. “With that knowledge, you can rest easier knowing you did the best for yourself and your land.”
Cost for the workshop is $35 (lunch included). For more information, email havenss@missouri.edu or call 573-458-6252. Register at the MU Extension office at 137 W. Main St., Fredericktown, MO 63645.