Work begins on Fredericktown water main project

Settle also gave an update on a few other projects. He said the city will be doing some work on the waste water pipes on Buford Street this summer.

"We believe these lines may be partially collapsed or they are overtaken by tree roots," Settle said. "We cannot seem to get the auger through this section of line to clear it out. It is not totally blocked yet, but we want to get it fixed before it causes an issue."

Settle said the Buford Street project is off the street so it should not inconvenience anyone during the replacement period. He said he is hoping to begin work on this in the early summer.

Another popular topic Settle wanted to touch on was the Sports Complex.

"I know I have said many times but the Sports Complex is still coming along," Settle said. "The concession stand/restroom building should be delivered any day now. The board of alderman have approved to purchase the light poles and lights for the three fields."

Settle said, they have run into a little issue with the lights.

"The light suppliers are having a problem getting the lights for us," Settle said. "As of right now, we do not know when they will be available for us."