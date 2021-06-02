Work begins on Fredericktown water main project

The City of Fredericktown has hired Jokerst, Inc. to take on the 2021 Water Main Replacement Project.
Work has already begun with plans to replace water main lines on North Wood Avenue, Maple Court and West Side Drive.
"They are starting on North Wood first," City Administrator James Settle said. "These streets are all three problem areas that have had multiple breaks over the years, usually a couple each year is no surprise."
Settle said, it seems like the city was starting to put patches on top of patches and it was time for a replacement project.
"They will be upgrading these water lines from 2-inch and 4-inch pipes to an 8-inch line," Settle said. "They will also be installing new fire hydrants along the way and installing a couple new ones that are currently not there now."
Settle said, once Jokerst, Inc. has all the new water lines installed they will fill in the cuts with asphalt over the new lines.
"Our plans are to come in after the project is complete and put an asphalt overlay on these streets," Settle said. "This project has been needed for several years, both the waterline replacement and the asphalt overlay."
The project is slated to cost $168,599, according to the ordinance passed by the council, April 26. This project is a budgeted item.
Settle also gave an update on a few other projects. He said the city will be doing some work on the waste water pipes on Buford Street this summer.
"We believe these lines may be partially collapsed or they are overtaken by tree roots," Settle said. "We cannot seem to get the auger through this section of line to clear it out. It is not totally blocked yet, but we want to get it fixed before it causes an issue."
Settle said the Buford Street project is off the street so it should not inconvenience anyone during the replacement period. He said he is hoping to begin work on this in the early summer.
Another popular topic Settle wanted to touch on was the Sports Complex.
"I know I have said many times but the Sports Complex is still coming along," Settle said. "The concession stand/restroom building should be delivered any day now. The board of alderman have approved to purchase the light poles and lights for the three fields."
Settle said, they have run into a little issue with the lights.
"The light suppliers are having a problem getting the lights for us," Settle said. "As of right now, we do not know when they will be available for us."
Settle said there are also several smaller things which are still needed to complete the park, but it is almost there.
"We are planning on being able to use these fields this year for the fall leagues," Settle said.
