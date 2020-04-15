Work underway in Missouri to expand medical capacity

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Federal agencies are working together to help the State of Missouri expand medical capacity, in case of a surge in COVID-19 patients in coming days and weeks.

At the state’s request and in an effort to be prepared, FEMA has mission assigned the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to convert hotel rooms in the St. Louis area into Alternate Care Sites (ACS). A mission assignment is a work order issued by FEMA to other Federal agencies, in this case the Corps of Engineers, to provide State, Tribal or local governments with resources to save lives, protect property, or preserve public health or safety under a disaster declaration.

The build-out of an ACS does not guarantee that it will be utilized. Design and construction are getting underway this week.

Other potential sites across the state are also being considered. Health officials are working to determine the needs.

The Missouri National Guard has been working as part of the state’s effort to identify potential alternate care sites.