Working out your resolutions

Neel said if you get a chance to look around the room during class, even though most of the time you will be too busy focusing on yourself, everyone will be moving differently which is 100% acceptable.

"Both classes are taught worldwide and give people a great sense of community," Neel said. "Over the past three years, I have met some pretty incredible ladies through attending my classes. They are my fitness family and they inspire me, in their own special ways, to continue to be the best I can be for them."

Neel said each person in the class works hard and lifts each other up with the friendships they have made.

"When you are in class I always say 'you be you and no one else,'" Neel said. "I have had high schoolers enjoy classes with their friends, mother-daughters, women of any shape and size. My own mom, I won't tell her age, comes and has been my biggest support from day one."

Neel said, any move can be modified due to injury or ability or just simply because of personal preference.

Each class is $5 each or 5 classes can be purchased in advance for $20. All equipment is provided and those coming to class do not need to bring anything with them.