Obituaries

Patricia Lynn "Pat" Wagner, 68, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Fredericktown. She was born June 10, 1952 in St. Louis, the daughter of J…

Democrat News

Small Business Saturday is bigger than ever this year thanks to the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and all the local businesses in Madison…

Obituaries

Juanita Pearl Skaggs, 97, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020. She was born January 14, 1923 in St. Francois County, Missouri.

