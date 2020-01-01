This is part two of the Madison County year in review, covering July-December, 2019. The first six months were covered in the Dec. 25, 2019 issue of the Democrat News. News items are included in the months they appeared in the pages of the Democrat News.
July
The Fredericktown R-I School Board adopted a new vaping policy. The school and Missouri School Board Association are taking vaping seriously.
Adrienne Cox, 11, brought a little hard work and sunshine to downtown Fredericktown as she served up lemonade to earn enough money for a pool pass.
Geologist Art Hebrank came to the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library to talk about Missouri's geological past.
Brandon Crews, Katelyn Landress and Lorelei Crews of 200 Newberry St. were chosen by the Madison County Beautification Committee as the July Yard of the Month, Ward II.
After advancing through two phases of online competition, the Fredericktown High School JROTC Academic Team composed of Jerritt Hargis, Caleb Cooper, Levi Cooper, and Jacob Yount, took on the top 31 army JROTC teams in the championship event in Washington, D.C. The team finished ninth overall.
Three Notch Road Park, just north of Mine La Motte on Hwy OO, was revamped thanks to the Historic Madison County Society.
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit report that was conducted regarding the Madison County Collector. The overall result of the audit was a "poor" rating.
The 4th of July Community Fireworks event was held at Rotary Park complete with games and fireworks at dusk.
Tom and Violet Kennedy of Fredericktown celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
John Bennett returned to the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library for part two of his discussion on Cobalt Mining.
Karen Monnier of Fredericktown traveled to Paraguay in order to teach youth how to lead roundtable discussions.
One child was killed and four individuals were seriously injured after a pickup struck a horse-drawn buggy July 11 on Route OO.
Author and historian Brooks Blevins spoke about "Ozark Myths" during the Summer Speaker Series at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
Boy Scout Troop 27 began collecting aluminum cans as a way for the community to continue recycling after the closure of the Fredericktown Recycling Center.
The Fredericktown City Council chose FGM Architects for the new Police and Fire Public Safety Building.
The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library held a Star Wars themed Escape Room for teens.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce had a groundbreaking ceremony for the future site of Guardian Safety, Security and Automation along with Modern Mental Health LLC owned by Daytona Brown and Alyssa and Brandon Brown.
August
The Madison County Health Department held its annual Breastfeeding Bash, Aug. 5 to celebrate, promote and encourage breastfeeding.
EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and Congressman Jason Smith visited the Missouri Cobalt mine.
Archaeologist Russell Weisman filled the room for his discussion entitled "The Cherokee Trail of Tears in Southeast Missouri: The Hildebrand Detachment Route" at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
Canadian musician Zoe Boekbinder performed at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historical Site was chosen to have a traveling exhibit built by the Missouri Humanities Council
Dan Hanner of 510 Buford Blvd. was chosen by the Madison County Beautification Committee as the August Yard of the Month in Ward III.
Fredericktown Rocks Facebook group came together at Azalea Park to paint and rehide rocks.
The University of Missouri Extension Center in Madison County welcomed 4-H Youth Specialist Brad Coleman and 4-H Youth Program Associate Jacqulyn Ward to its 4-H Program.
The Madison County Commissioners were visited by Andrew Danner of North Star Housing and Dennis Siders of Madison County Service Coordination regarding an affordable housing project being proposed for funding.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting celebration for the Madison County Service Coordinators, Aug. 15. MCSC moved into its new location on South Main Street, August of 2018.
The former Madison County Deputy Collector, Kelsey Skaggs-Gresham, was arrested Friday, following a Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation into missing funds from the collector's office. She has been charged with five felony counts of stealing $750 or more.
During the yearly bus inspections the Fredericktown R-I School District received an exemplary maintenance award, which meant 90 percent of the buses passed inspection. Superintendent Brett Reutzel said the award especially recognized Alan and Nick Shetley for the time and effort they put into the buses to make sure they are safe.
September
The Fredericktown Fire Department, Marquand Volunteer Fire Department and the Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Departments came together to train for a safer tomorrow.
Congressman Jason Smith visited the Kranjec Valley Angus Farm in Marquand as the 22nd stop of his Farm Tour.
Grace Church of the Heartland invited Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis and his officers to meet with the children and answer some questions during "Life Adventure Wednesdays."
The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) recognized Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis with a Patriot Award for being supportive of his employees who participate in the National Guard and Reserve.
The Fredericktown High School football team scores a 34-0 victory at Herculaneum.
Sam Hildebrand reenactor, Kevin Culton came to the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library presenting the program "The Life and Times of Sam Hildebrand, partisan ranger and the original Missouri bushwhacker."
Students of Fredericktown Elementary hosted the third Annual Track-a-thon.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft met with County Clerk Donal Firebaugh to make sure the county has everything it needs for a successful election day.
Several Madison Countians gathered around the court square in Fredericktown, Sept. 11 to hear the story of the events of that day 18 years ago and to honor the country's brave first responders.
Firefighters were called to the scene of a residential fire at 804 N. Mine la Motte in Fredericktown. The home was considered a total loss with one firefighter treated for minor injuries.
Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis proclaims October 2019 "Operation Christmas Child Month" in Fredericktown.
October
Madison County was filled with sunshine and good times as community members enjoyed Pioneer Days in Marquand and Cub-Arama in Fredericktown.
Restoration of the Henry and Jane Sitze Log Homestead was well underway as crews from Riverbank Enterprises were on site and had removed the burned out floor, replaced it, installed a new stairway and loft as well as installed a new roof.
Michel Stearley, 65, of Fredericktown was killed in a collision at 7:27 a.m., Oct. 1 on Missouri 72, 0.3 mile west of Highway OO.
The Piano Wars Finale at Homan Hall in Marquand saw a sold out crowd, Sept 27, as Cara Robbs was crowned the 2019 victor. Chuck Moore came in second place and Jimmy Gilliam was awarded third.
Kaydon Kopplin and Kaylee West were named the 2019 Mr. and Miss Madison County at the Madison County Fair. Along with their competitors, Tristan Bates, Haylee James, Saydi Smith and Freedom Bates, they collected a combined weight of 1,702 pounds of food to donate to local pantries.
Fredericktown High School's tennis team competed in the MAAA meet in Farmington. The Cat's duo of Liz Hinkle and Skylar Hennen took first place in No. 1 doubles. Sophie Rehkop took second place in No. 3 singles. Hennen added a third place finish in No. 2 singles.
The Fredericktown High School 2019 Football Homecoming King and Queen are Jedediah Dewey and Kayleigh Slinkard. Jedediah is the son of Jane Dewey and the late Michael Dewey. Kayleigh is the daughter of David and Jessica Slinkard.
Michala Boyd, Office Manager at the Madison County MU Extension Center was named the "Clerical Rookie of the Year" for University of Missouri Extension.
Stan Underwood of Fredericktown entered two pumpkins in the Pumpkin Daze Festival in Republic, Missouri. His largest pumpkin, weighing 290-pounds, took fifth place and the other coming in at 266-pounds came in sixth.
The Fredericktown High School football team picked up its second victory of the season defeating the Doniphan Dons, 54-11 at Doniphan.
Freakytown was moved to the Kelly A. Burlison Cafetorium due to inclement weather. Despite the rain, crowds came out with a line wrapping all the way up past the Fredericktown High School building.
Learning Zone returned to the R-I School District Oct. 28. The extended learning, after school program is federally funded by the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant.
The Blackcats battled back from three different two touchdown deficits to record a 36-25 victory over the visiting East Prairie Eagles.
The Fredericktown United Methodist Church held its annual coat drive with a total of 738 coats and hoodies available for those in need.
Madison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting at Leadslingers Armory and Pawn, 4310 W. Hwy 72.
November
Students in the Fredericktown R-I School District celebrated Red Ribbon Week.
Nine members of the Fredericktown FFA chapter competed in public speaking events sponsored by different Missouri agriculture organizations at the area level.
The Fredericktown Rotary Club presented Becky Hunt, James Thal and Dennis Bess with certificates for being a "Paul Harris Fellow."
The Fredericktown High School Student Council and JROTC held their annual Veteran's Day Breakfast and Ceremony.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce elected Megan Powell, Lance Cureton, Alicia Hill, Ashley Baudendistel and Sue Cofer as 2020 board members, Nov. 7.
Members of the Dixie Lee Quilt Guild donated lap quilts and teddy bears to local law enforcement. The quilts and stuffed animals will be given to children the officers encounter while on duty.
The United Methodist Church in Marquand has a new pastor all the way from South Korea, Pastor Keyarae, Yi.
Boys Scouts passed out their annual blue bags for Scouting for Food. Local Scouts collected 2,966 items during the collection day Nov. 16.
Experimental Aircraft Association, Southeast Missouri Highlands Chapter 1635 held a Young Eagles Rally at the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport offering free plane rides to all the youth.
Operation Christmas Child collected shoeboxes at Cowboy Church in Fredericktown.
The Community Beautification Committee dedicated the annual Christmas Ornament to the Democrat News.
Auto Plaza Ford donated $3,300 to Shop with a Hero.
The State Historical Society of Missouri and Missouri Star Quilt Company in partnership with the Missouri State Quilters Guild chose Megan Boyer's quilt block to be part of the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt.
Fredericktown Intermediate School students remind the community what Thanksgiving is all about. "I am thankful for veterans because we wouldn't be as safe," Alexis Wagner said. "Another reason why I am thankful for veterans is because they risk their lives for us everyday. They are probably the main reason we are all at school and why we are safe."
The Fredericktown R-I School Board hired Chadd Starkey as the 2020-21 Fredericktown R-I Superintendent.
The Fredericktown City Council hears concerns about erosion issues occurring on a neighboring property to the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.
The new Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1635 held a sheet metal fabrication class.
December
Despite the dreary forecast shoppers still came out for Small Business Saturday shopping the pop up shops downtown.
City Lake Bridge opened for traffic, Dec. 3.
The Fredericktown Red Hat Fillies once again organized a self-guided Madison County Church Tour.
Homan Hall Performing Arts Center hosted it annual "Hometown Christmas" marking the start of the holiday season for some.
In honor of National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 4-8, Google recognized the local Battle of Fredericktown Civil War Museum, run by Scott Bates, with a special edition challenge coin.
Marquand-Zion held its Annual Carnival, elementary grade winners were Queen Elissa Lichteneger (kindergarten) and King Andrew Waggner (first grade), high school winners were freshman Queen Lea Simpson and senior King Jack Lin Starkey.
Fredericktown High School senior boys soccer player Grant Shankle was named as an honorable mention selection on the Class 2 All-State team.
Miracles on Main Street once again transformed downtown Fredericktown into a storybook setting complete with carriage rides, presents, Santa Claus and Prancer himself.
Follis and Sons Funeral Home hosted its Annual Memorial Bell Service.
STEAM Night at Fredericktown High School allowed community members the chance for some hands on science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics classes.
Fredericktown Intermediate School held a Santa's Workshop for students to shop for Christmas gifts.
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team defeated Kingston 52-43.
Shop with a Hero once again filled the Fredericktown Walmart with hundreds of smiling faces from both adults and children.
Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway released a follow-up audit report regarding the Madison County Collector and property tax system and how the county has implemented the recommendations.
Fredericktown Elementary School hosted its annual breakfast with Santa.
The Fredericktown Fire Department escorted Santa through town to meet the children of Fredericktown outside their homes.
The Fredericktown R-I School Board approved the addition of cross country to the middle school sports program.
Marquand-Zion Junior Trevor Joe placed fifth in Science Division II at the Missouri Beta Convention, which qualifies him to go to Nationals in Ft. Worth.
