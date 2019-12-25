This is part one of the Madison County year in review, covering January-June, 2019. The second six months will be covered in the Jan. 1, 2020 issue of the Democrat News. News items are included in the months they appeared in the pages of the Democrat News
January
Freedom Bates, 7, of Fredericktown brought home six trophies, an overall title and a golden ticket to compete at nationals in Hollywood, California at the National Miss: 2017 Missouri Princess Pageant.
The city of Fredericktown joined cities and counties across the nation receiving the POW-MIA City designation, Jan. 5.
The new year brought with it new faces to the Madison County Courthouse. Recorder of Deeds Saundra Ivison, Circuit Clerk Tenia Hermann and Presiding Commissioner Jason Green were sworn into their new elected roles.
Ruth Mooney celebrated her 100th birthday, January 5.
Jim Hamblin retires from Country Mart after more than 30 years with the company.
The Relay for Life of Madison and Iron Counties was given the Power of Hope Award for the fourth year.
The Fredericktown City Council discussed the Village Creek Bridge on City Lake Road, which had been closed for more than a year after inspectors deemed it unsafe in early Jan. 2018, at the council meeting Jan. 14.
Students and staff at Fredericktown R-I prepared themselves for the deployment of School Resource Officer Jacob Musgrove. Musgrove who has been in the Navy Reserve for 11 years deployed in May.
Fredericktown R-I was updated on a security assessment performed on the district's facilities.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department seized 15 marijuana plants, Jan. 16.
Snow covered roads created dangerous driving conditions on Hwy 67, Jan. 19 causing a tractor trailer to over turn and partially shut down the road down for two and a half to three hours.
The 2018 FHS Basketball Homecoming King and Queen Kaden Lee and Gracie Flanagan were crowned, Jan. 18.
The Boy Scouts of America has brought its Exploring Program to Fredericktown with a new partnership with the Fredericktown Fire Department.
Scouts BSA for Girls began being offered in Madison County.
Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis accepted a grant check for the City of Fredericktown in the amount of $54,035 from MPUA.
President of ThREE Consulting James Kennedy spoke on the importance of rare-earths and the implications they have on national security and the economy, Jan. 28.
The Marquand-Zion High School Mock Trial Team traveled to St. Louis, Jan. 24 to compete in the Missouri Bar Association Mock Trial Competition.
February
The Madison County License Office opens for business Feb. 13 at the Madison County Health Department.
Marquand-Zion Homecoming King Coy Bailey and Queen Daryann Whitener were crowned Jan. 25.
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the MAAA Tournament after defeating Valle, 63-25.
Restoration of the Henry and Jane Bess-Sitzes log homestead in Marquand Historic Park gets underway as the Marquand Development Corporation stepped behind the project.
Flash Flooding left a Fredericktown school bus stuck in a yard, Feb. 2 on Madison County Road 234.
Leona's Porch Boutique holds a ribbon cutting.
Christian R. Ayyagari was killed in a one-vehicle accident, Feb. 13 when his 2018 Mazda 3 ran off the roadway and overturned.
Jane Stephens celebrates her 100th birthday, Feb. 17.
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team won its last regular season game, Feb. 12 against West County.
Fredericktown High School puts on a production of "Baby Talk a Comedy in One Act."
FCCLA 2019 Sweetheart King Daniel Bathe and Queen Lidia Myers were crowned, Feb. 23. The first runners up were Mayce Seabaugh and Dalton Mueller and second runners up were Reagan Asher and Devon Souden.
Chadd Starkey was hired as assistant superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year.
Congressman Jason Smith visits Fredericktown High School's FFA students, Feb. 21 to celebrate FFA Week.
Fredericktown High School DECA compete in its District Career & Development Conference, Feb. 12 at SEMO.
March
John Raymond Kelley shares his memories of World War II with the community.
U.S. Senator Roy Blunt attends a round table discussion with the Madison County Opioid Task Force, March 1.
Marquand-Zion teachers took home the 2019 Hoops with Our Heroes basketball tournament trophy.
Fredericktown Elementary and Fredericktown Intermediate Schools were recognized as Project Lead The Way Distinguished Schools for providing broad access to transformative learning opportunities through PLTW Launch.
The office of Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway began an audit of the Madison County Collector's office and county tax system.
The 52nd Annual Missouri Whitewater Championship returned to Millstream Gardens Conservation Area, March 22-24.
Madison County Road and Bridge gets a new John Deere road grader.
The Fredericktown High School baseball team started its season 4-0.
April
Vietnam Veterans were celebrated outside the Madison County Courthouse, receiving the welcome home they waited 50 years to hear.
The Fredericktown High School boys track team won six events and took first place in the 8-team Raider Relays, March 28.
Dan Coglan, known around the country as "Samurai Dan," and his Japanese Akita came to the Fredericktown BASE Anime Class to teach the students way of the samurai.
The Seventh Annual Chris Parsons SEMO SWAT Challenge was April 4-6 bringing multiple departments together to train for a safer tomorrow.
Fredericktown Ward III Alderman Kevin Jones and Ward II Alderman Rick Polete were sworn into office, April 8.
Phillip Howerton speaks at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library about his book "The Literature of the Ozarks."
Mario Gomez qualified for a national chess rating after competing at the Missouri Scholastic Championship Tournament.
The Annual Feed the Families raises $23,000, April 13 during the county's largest bake sale of the year.
The Madison County Health Department Board of Trustees signed a contract of sale to purchase the property located at 105 Armory St.
The Optimist Club holds its annual Easter Egg Hunt, April 13.
The Fredericktown High School girls soccer team won the Hillsboro Tournament Championship, with a 3-1 victory over Cape Central.
"The Garden" provided a place for everyone to get fresh vegetables. Girl Scout Troop 72049 along with area volunteers made it their mission to take care of the community garden located off North Mine LaMotte.
May
The 2019 Azalea Festival came to town with the theme, "The Best of the 80s." Rain storms leading up to the event left festival grounds muddy but did not seem to deter the crowds.
Los Maralitos Circus provided a new show at the Azalea Festival with their high flying acts.
Congressman Jason Smith visited and toured the new Madison County Ambulance District.
The 2019 Marquand-Zion Prom Queen and King are Johna Pruit and Lucas Emmett.
The Fredericktown High School 2019 Prom King and Queen are Noah Korokis and Mackenzie Phillips.
The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library invites members of the community to document their past through their "Voices of the Ozarks" project.
Marquand-Zion Junior Jack Lin Starkey received second place in the National History Day Competition at the state level in Columbia.
Maya Francis is crowned as the 2019 Azalea Festival Queen.
Marquand-Zion High School graduates 11 seniors in the class of 2019.
The Helping Hands Car Wash opens up providing the opportunity for individuals with developmental disabilities to be integrated into the workforce.
Fredericktown High School graduates 134 students in its 121st commencement ceremony.
The Fredericktown Junior ROTC students had the opportunity to fly in two Black Hawk helicopters flown by the Missouri National Guard. The two helicopters landed in front of the Fredericktown High School, May, 17.
Shirley Gilmore published her second book in the "Bucky & The Lukefahr Ladies" series.
The Offsets was ordered by the courts to close until certain safety conditions are met.
Fredericktown High School track sent three athletes--Alex Sikes, Patrick Sikes and Blaine Fingers--to compete in four events at the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 track meet.
June
Jessica Stevens was appointed Madison County Interim Treasurer, June 1.
Sharon and Mark East were chosen by the Community Beautification Committee as the June Yard of the Month, Ward I.
A fundraiser was held in honor of Scott Robart who lost his battle with cancer, May 13.
The Madison and Iron County Relay for Life was held for the 22nd year.
Sue Mitchell was chosen as one of nine cancer survivors to be part of the American Cancer Society's Survivor Starting Lineup. She spent a Day at the Ballpark and met St. Louis Cardinals' second baseman Kolten Wong.
The Fredericktown City Council voted to discontinue recycling services.
Schoolcraft interpreter and re-enactor Rick Mansfield spoke in the Summer Speaker Series, June 13 at the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
Statler Realty held a ribbon cutting after moving to its new location at 18 Courtsquare.
The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve recognized Fredericktown Alternative School Principal Eddie Dunivan for being supportive of his employees and family members of those who participate in the National Guard and Reserve.
The Madison County Buddy Ball League finished off its second season.
A group of 21 Cherokee descendants road bicycles through town on their 950-mile journey along the Trail of Tears following the path their ancestors made on foot.
A fuel tanker overturned June 12 closing down Highway 72, six miles west of Fredericktown.
Thanks to assistance from SEMO Behavioral Health Prevention Specialist Josh Tomlin and CVS Pharmacy, the Madison County Sheriff's Department now has a drug drop-off box located in its lobby.
Kolby Krieger took home four saddles at the Central Arkansas Little Britches Rodeo, June 8.
OMG Josh and his best friend Totally-Normal-Bob Definitely-Not-An-Alien visit the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
The 55th Annual Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo came to town and brought with it a muddy fun time.
The Madison County Sheltered Workshop expanded the thrift store at its facility.
Librarian Bill Knight retires from the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
