This is part one of the Madison County year in review, covering January-June. The last six months of 2018 will be reviewed in the Jan. 2, 2019 issue of the Democrat News.
January
The bridge over Village Creek on City Lake Road closed after inspectors stated it needed repairs.
Doug Friend said farewell after four years as the Fredericktown City Administrator.
Multiple fires destroyed two homes and left a business with extensive damage in the first few weeks of the year including a trailer on County Road 539, a home on Willow Street in Cobalt Village and Escarlate Beauty Shop at 116 E. College.
Madison County Chamber of Commerce presented Katie Sikes with the Oldest Citizen Award. Sikes was 105, born March 4, 1912. She passed away February 7, 2018.
The Marquand-Zion Mock Trial team competed in the Missouri Bar Association Mock Trial competition.
The Fredericktown Intermediate School addition worked towards completion and (due to favorable weather) was 6 to 8 weeks ahead of schedule.
Shirley Gilmore, a former history teacher at Marquand-Zion, published a contemporary fantasy novel, "Bucky and the Lukefahr Ladies: Waling the Labyrinth."
Kaden Lee and Gracie Flanagan were crowned the 2018 Fredericktown High School Basketball Homecoming King and Queen.
Tyson Lee Hamm, 31, Andre Seth Smiles, 29, and Cassidy Clayton, 22, were taken into custody in connection with the murder of Stephen G. Dowd, 41, or Fredericktown.
February
Ella Sikes was chosen as the grand prize winner of the Bicentennial Celebration Poster Contest put on by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Madison County Historical Society.
Computer science and economics major Matthew Isaiah Qualls, 21, of Marquand, was awarded a posthumous degree from Missouri S&T after his death in November.
The Fredericktown Elementary and Intermediate Schools were featured in the Missouri School-Wide Positive Behavior Schedule Winter 2018 Newsletter.
Madison County gets a Buddy Ball League were all kids can play ball. Missy Bowman started the league which gives children, ages 6 and up, with any type of disability, the opportunity to be a part of a team.
The Fredericktown High School Girls Basketball Team topped Kingston with a 73-32 victory in the MAAA Tournament.
The Depot celebrates its two-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and the Farmington Chamber of Commerce.
The cadets of the FHS JROTC Program earned the “Honor Unit with Distinction” (HUD) accreditation for the first time under the new JPA criteria. This distinction puts the Fredericktown High School JROTC Program in the top 30 percent of all Army JROTC Programs nationwide and overseas.
An elk caused some excitement as commuters saw the animal wondering around the local Hardee's. The privately owned elk made its way back home.
Wyatt Hurley and Blayke Maxwell were chosen as the 2018 Fredericktown FCCLA Sweetheart King and Queen, representing Drama Club. Colton Helms and Jenna Martindale Wood representing Scholar Bowl and Carson Stephens and Alex Sikes representing JROTC and Art Club were first and second runners up.
Craig Gibbs was hired by the Fredericktown R-I Board of Education to be the Fredericktown High School Principal for the 2018-2019 school year.
March
Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Student Pete Wann competed at the 2018 Missouri National Geographic State Bee.
Elizabeth Settle, Autumn Spain and Zach Stevens compete in the MAAA Spelling Bee where Spain made it to the second round and Settle and Stevens made it to the third round.
The annual Missouri Whitewater Championships returned for their 51st year on the St. Francis River at the Millstream Gardens Conservation Area.
The City of Fredericktown received the Missouri Rural Water Association's Water System of the Year Award.
The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Academic Team took first place in the MAJHAA Conference Tournament. Team members included Lucy Pham, Julie Turnbough, Clayton Martin, Caleb Sarakas, Jerritt Hargis, Faith Smothers, Isaac Yount, Jacob Yount, Emma Revelle, Zachary Stevens, Team Sponsor Beth Pipkin, Elizabeth Settle, Curtis Lewis, Wesley Dulaney, and Kaitlyn Maas.
Three brush fires broke out within an hour of each other March 15. Cherokee Pass Fire Department, Fredericktown Fire Department and the Missouri Conservation Department worked together to extinguish the fires and keep the community safe.
The Madison County Health Department Board of Trustee's places a proposition on the April ballot for a property tax increase of 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The Fredericktown High School Girls Soccer Team opened the season with a 10-0 victory at De Soto.
Morgan Kopitsky was named to the University of Missouri's distinguished Mizzou '39.
Gladys Pogue celebrated turning 100.
The Annual Feed the Families event raised $23,156 to help fund the local food pantries.
The Fredericktown School Board hired Derrick Eaves of Farmington to be the 2018-19 High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director.
April
The Fredericktown City Council voted to approve the intergovernmental agreement between Madison County and the City of Fredericktown to fund the new sports complex.
Mountain View Church was destroyed after an explosion occurred in the basement leaving Bob and Steven Starkey seriously injured.
Beck Rehkop, 5, collected donation items for the Catpack Program for his birthday.
The Madison County Health Department Proposition passed increasing property taxes by 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The Marquand-Zion School District passed Proposition Kids in order to make improvements to the facility including a new roof, resurfacing of the parking lot and additional safety features.
St. Louis businessman Stacy W. Hastie, CEO of Environmental Operations and J. Randall Waterfield, CEO of Waterfield Holdings, announced that Missouri Cobalt, LLC, has acquired land and operational control of 1,800 acres of a former mine operation in Madison County.
A town hall meeting to discuss rural broadband and the sports complex was held at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.
The SEMO SWAT Challenge partnered with the Power Factory this year to allow junior crossfit students and instructors to run the obstacle course with officers from all seven departments there to help every step of the way.
Fredericktown High School Teacher Colton Wooldridge, 25, completed the Boston Marathon April 16 with an official time of 2:51:27 placing 677 overall, landing him in the top 2.25 percent.
The Fredericktown High School Baseball Team took third place in the Wood Bat Showcase.
Elizabeth Mooney of Fredericktown, was one of 30 high school sophomores recently selected to participate in the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Missouri Agribusiness Academy.
May
The Fredericktown R-I School Board approved the addition of cross country to the fall sports offered at the high school.
The 2018 Fredericktown High School Prom King and Queen are Mike Parrish and Kylie Mann.
The 2018 Azalea Queen is Lynsey Gulley and the 2018 Prince and Princess are Arik Pacinda and Aleah Grado.
U.S. Congressman Jason Smith visited Madison County to tour the site of the cobalt mine acquired by Missouri Cobalt.
The Fredericktown High School Girls Soccer Team captured its school record 11th victory with its 7-0 victory over Festus.
The Captain Henry Whitener Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a wreath laying ceremony honoring Revolutionary War patriots.
Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt visited Cap America to tour the facility which has benefited from his Missouri First initiative.
Marquand-Zion graduates eight in the class of 2018.
The Employer Support of Guard and Reserve recognized Madison County Sheriff Katy McCutcheon with a Patriot Award for being supportive of her employees who participate in the National Guard and Reserve.
The traveling photo memorial called "Remembering Our Fallen" made its way to Fredericktown. The exhibit featured Missouri soldiers who have died during the War on Terror.
131 students graduated at the 120th Annual Fredericktown High School Commencement.
The Fredericktown R-I School Board hired Nickey Reutzel as the 2018-19 Intermediate School Principal and Colton Wooldridge as the 2018-19 high school cross country coach.
The Fredericktown High School Boys Track Team took sixth place among 18 teams at the Class 3 Sectional. Blaine Fingers, Skyler Holland, Logan Yancey, Michael Parrish, David Frazier, Dylan St. Clair,Colten Helms, Ralph Patterson, Patrick Sikes, Evan Burrows and Dawson Sutton qualified for the State Track Meet.
June
Former Madison County Sheriff Verlon Young died May 26 at his home in Farmington.
Black River Electric Cooperative held its 80th Annual Meeting.
Fredericktown Fire Department put its water rescue skills to work in order to save a small fawn from the water.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce organized June Jams as a way to celebrate Madison County's Bicentennial. The event featured a concert each weekend in June. Acts included the John D. Hale Band, Hunter Hathcoat , Swamp Whiskey and Shannon Cox and Brett Seper.
The 2018 Relay for Life fundraiser surpasses its goal and raises $33,33.54.
Seventeen cyclists participating in the 2018 Remember the Removal Bike Ride made a stop in Madison County June 12. The riders were approaching the half-way mark of their three-week long journey spanning approximately 950 miles along the northern route of the Trail of Tears.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department added two new trucks to its fleet.
The 54th annual Fredericktown Lion's Club Rodeo returned to town June 22 and 23.
The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 South Wood Avenue at 10:11 a.m., June 21. The home was a total loss.
The Battle of Fredericktown Museum held a "This Old House" event to give the public an opportunity to tour the building including the, usually closed off, upstairs.
