This is part two of the Madison County year in review, covering July-December. The first six months of 2018 were covered in the Dec. 26, 2018 issue of the Democrat News. News items are included in the months they appeared in the pages of the Democrat News.
July
West Main Street from Park Drive to Marshall St. was repaired and and a portion of the road was blacktopped.
The Fredericktown Storm 9-10-year-old baseball team qualified for 9U State competition in Scott City.
The USDA Forest Service reached out to the community to decide what should happen to the 100-acre Crane Lake located in the Mark Twain National Forest.
The Fredericktown Area Optimist Club held its Fourth of July Celebration with fireworks and a variety of vendors providing entertainment for the kids.
Cole Duffell, 19, of Chesterfield drowned at The Offsets after jumping off a cliff into the water while celebrating the Fourth of July with his friends.
Congressman Jason Smith donates surplus books from the Library of Congress to the Ozark Regional Library in Fredericktown.
A sink hole was discovered at the site of the new sports complex. The hole measured a couple feet deep and around five feet in diameter.
A second drowning occurred at The Offsets. Safion L. Livingston, 21 of St. Louis began to struggle, submerged and did not resurface.
A black bear was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 67. The juvenile bear died upon impact and was taken to the Missouri Department of Conservation's Resource Science Division to be further studied.
The Missouri Department of Conservation restricted deer feeding in order to reduce the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease.
August
A group of 35 students from Beijing and Mongolia visited S bar F as part of the Boy Scouts of America's International Ambassador Program.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filed suit against The Offsets to address "deadly conditions" at the swimming spot.
Robert "Bob" Edward Fulton died at the age of 86.
Teachers and staff "Stuffed the Bus" collecting school supplies for students who may need a little extra help with their back to school purchases.
Wanda Priest and Azalea Parks began their transformation as crews began remediation of the land as part of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Superfund to remove contaminants from the ground.
Tross 10U took 4th place at the NSA Fast-pitch World Series in Hobart, Indiana.
Fredericktown voters passed Proposition P in the August 7 primary. The measure imposes a city-wide half-cent sales tax "for the purpose of improving public safety of the City."
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith visited Cureton Livestock Market as part of his annual farm tour.
The Marquand War Memorial project was completed in Marquand City Park.
Fredericktown Elementary School students enjoyed new playground equipment which they helped raise the funding to receive.
Mary E. Masterson used personal experiences to inspire others in her book "A Heart in Pieces-A Return From Devastation."
The Fredericktown Police Department welcomed "Buster" to its team as the newest member of its K-9 program.
Governor Mike Parson toured the site of Missouri Cobalt saying "This is huge for small town Missouri."
Marquand-Zion School District received a check for $13,936.50 from the Madison County Sheriff's Department due to the seizure of property in Marquand.
September
The Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri opened a location on 12 Court Square. The agency is dedicated to creating a stronger workforce through career and educational services that will empower young adults.
Bob J. Hufford passed away at the age of 80.
The Fredericktown High School softball team came from behind to defeat the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders, 17-16.
The Fredericktown High School boys varsity cross country team took third place at a meet in Arcadia Valley.
Fredericktown Firefighter Andrew Sikes travels to Colorado to help fight wildfires.
Kolby Krieger continues his ride to the top as he recounts his roping career after placing third in the world at the Little Britches National Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
Patriots Day is celebrated in the courthouse square as Pastor Jim Murdock recalled the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
Pastor Rick Pettey of Trinity Lutheran Church spoke of his childhood in Okinawa to a group at the Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
The 2018 Fredericktown Elementary School Track-a-thon honored first responders and gave students a chance to raise money for their school
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce reaches 100 members.
Fredericktown Intermediate School holds its annual Round Up where students raised almost $3,000 to fund student activities throughout the year.
October
Madison County Farm Supply's feed storage building suffered major damage after a fire broke out in a grain elevator.
The 17th annual Cub-Arama sees beautiful weather and a lot of friendly tractor enthusiasts from around the country.
Marquand's Pioneer Days added additional vendors having a record number of 55 and added a beer cart for the first time.
The 2018 Fredericktown High School Football Homecoming Queen and King are Alayna Buxton and Klayton Biesemeyer.
Leena Shell and Amos Pacinda took home the cowgirl and cowboy hats as the 2018 Mr. and Miss Madison County at the Madison County Fair. Together they brought in a collective 3,350 pounds of food for local food pantries. Participants collected an event-record of 4369 total pounds.
Two suspicious fires broke out in Madison County. The first destroyed the Old Buckhorn Church and the second caused significant damage to the Henry and Jane Bess-Sitzes log homestead located in Marquand Historic Park.
The Fredericktown JROTC Mud Run brought extra mud this year and attendees from the Power Factory Youth X-Training and Home School PE enjoyed running the course.
Fredericktown High School Tennis players Taylor Starkey and Victoria Peppers won the Class 1, District 2 doubles.
Isaiah Mills continues to spread joy for the fourth year in a row by collecting coloring books and crayons for children in hospitals over the holiday as part of "Isaiah's Colorful Heart" project.
A group of individuals road through town on horseback as they traveled the Trail of Tears backwards from Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Cherokee, North Carolina symbolically returning home.
The Madison County Health Department formed an Opioid Task Force as a way to help gather data from the community and create solutions to the opioid epidemic the county is seeing.
The Fredericktown Fire Department Chili Cook-off first place winner was the Brewen Up the Heat team. The Jalapeno Contest winner was Alexa Brewen.
Fredericktown High School hosted the Southeast District Fall Choral Festival.
Southeast Missouri Transportation Service (SMTS) celebrates its 45-year anniversary.
The Fredericktown License Office closed its doors Oct. 12 when Ken and Debbi Lee decided not to renew their contract with the Department of Revenue.
The NRA Foundation awarded the Madison County 4-H Program a grant totaling $2,064.13 to fund the 2018 shooting sports program.
Construction on the new Dollar Tree located behind McDonald's began.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft visited Madison County to meet with County Clerk Donal Firebaugh to ensure the county had everything it needed for a successful election day.
Freakytown saw a record number of children in downtown Fredericktown. It was estimated that more than 1,500 kids came to trick-or-treat in the safe environment.
Award winning author C.D. Albin read from his book "Axe, Fire, Mule" at the Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library.
The Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Learning Zone put on the musical "Trial of the Wicked Witch."
Country Lane Florist changes ownership as Joan Schulz and Tracy Russom take over the flower shop.
November
Fredericktown United Methodist Church added a Blessings Box to its building as a way to provide anonymous support and help to those in need 24/7.
The Madison County Chamber of commerce welcomed Congressman Jason Smith to town to commemorate Madison County's Bicentennial.
Bailey Parson, 13, collected pet food instead of presents for her birthday this year making a donation to help the animals involved with Furever Paws and Claws.
Fredericktown Force soccer team took second place in the 2018 Fall Cape Classic 7/8th grade division.
Black River Electric Cooperative Linemen Gary Gresham, Jeremy Rehkop, Seth Revelle and Bobby Myers spent 16 days in Florida assisting the Talquin Electric Cooperative in the wake of Hurricane Michael.
The Fredericktown Police Department and Fredericktown R-I School District worked together and were awarded the COPS Office STOP School Violence: School Violence Prevention Program. The total awarded budget is $197,420 with the Federal share being $148,065.
The Madison & Co. Cafe commemorated its opening with a ribbon cutting by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
The Community Beautification Committee dedicated this year's Christmas ornament to Thal's Hardware.
The Cow Bell Cafe, located in the Madison County Sale Barn, hosted the Madison County Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting to let the town know they were open for business.
The Fredericktown R-I School Board heard from Christie Johnson, mother of a fourth grade student at the Fredericktown Intermediate School. Johnson praised the district for the support her family felt while being displaced by Hurricane Michael.
Small Business Saturday was bigger and better this year with vendors filling the courtsquare and perfect fall weather for shoppers.
The Fredericktown High School boys basketball team finished third in the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament.
The Fredericktown Red Hat Fillies organized a self-guided Madison County Bicentennial Church Tour which included 13 churches throughout the county.
December
Miracles on Main Street kicked off the holiday season with letters to Santa, cookie decorating, story time with Mrs. Claus, the Parade of Lights and of course an appearance from Kris Kringle himself.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control began an investigation into allegations of stealing at the Madison County Collector's office.
Follis & Sons Funeral home hosted its Annual Memorial Bell Service.
Fredericktown Intermediate School Music Teacher Tracy King helps her students learn by using creativity and unconventional ways to make learning fun.
Members of Pack 3027, Explorer Post 9027 and Boy Scout Troop 0027 attend a Fredericktown City Council meeting as a way to earn their citizenship badge.
Elephant Rocks State Park plans an after-hour event to allow prime viewing of the Geminids Meteor Shower.
Volunteers from BETA Fund help clean up and make improvements to Elephant Rocks State Park
"Shop with a Hero" helped 136 children fill their Christmas wish lists.
The Missouri Office of Administration in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Revenue awarded the management contract for the Fredericktown License Office to the Madison County Health Department.
A retirement party was held for Recorder of Deeds Paula Francis, Deputy Director Patty Yount and Presiding Commissioner Bob Mooney.
A group of Fredericktown Elementary School students learn the meaning of generosity through ringing bells for the Salvation Army in front of Walmart.
The Fredericktown Police Department makes some "unusual traffic stops" to give out gifts instead of tickets.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce holds its annual dinner on the actual 200th anniversary of Madison County, Dec. 18.
The Fredericktown R-I Foundation received a donation of $100,000 from Cap America and the Page family.
The Fredericktown Fire Department escorted Santa through town where wide-eyed children had the chance to tell him their last minute wishes.
The Fredericktown Fire Department awarded Daytona Brown the title of Firefighter of the Year.
The Christian Church in Fredericktown held its live nativity scene for the 61st year.
Marquand-Zion Beta Club qualified for and competed at the National Convention in Oklahoma City.
