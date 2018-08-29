Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Yes, I know I write a lot about the old days. That's because I love them.

Somehow the world just doesn't feel like home as much as it used to, and it is comforting to think about how things used to be, when we know what should be kept in the closet and that some boxes were not to be opened.

We also knew what was Sacred and Holy and lots of words like modest, appropriate, respect and responsible. We revered the Bible and the Godly Constitution of our Nation. What happened? That is the 64,000 dollar question. God is still the same and Satan is still the same, but somehow we, as a nation have discarded the meaningful and eternal ways of God to glorify sin and blaspheme Our Lord and Savior. I think we are a lot like Rip Van Winkle. We must have went to sleep about 65 years ago and are waking now to world-wide sin and disaster. This is bad enough, but there is definitely more to come.

After acceptance, promoting sin is like rolling a snowball down a mountain, especially when backed by supernatural power such as Satan has. What do you suppose the evil one has cooked up to follow: killing babies, pornography (T.V., movies, Mardi Gras), drugs, euthanasia, assisted suicide, unpunished pedophilia, teaching kids evolution (absolute contradiction of God, Creator of all), invalidating our Constitution, and the last from school, sports events, the Pledge of Allegiance, keeping His Name out of public buildings and trying in every way to keep His Name from the public.

I don't think this tide can ever be controlled, for Jesus said that in the last days of earth the situation will be as it was in the days of Noah. In those days God found only eight righteous people to save from the flood. That tells us that evil has taken over the earth, not by God's choice, but by the choice of the people. Does this mean we can just step back and let it happen?

No way. God will reward us for the good we do (or try to do). Children of God have even more to do and contend with because of the way things are today. We have to be support to each other and try to introduce Jesus to those who don't know Him yet. God knows we can't change the world, but his ways is for us to help one person at a time change from lost to saved. We don't have to live in despair and fear. For we know the One who is over all and we know He loves us, protects us and will never forsake us.

Jennie is a long-time resident of Fredericktown, an eclectic gatherer of stories, information, and experiences to share with whoever would like to read them. She can be reached at 573-783-6721 or by mail at 2040 Hwy 00; Fredericktown, MO 63645.

