 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Young Eagles event postponed
0 comments

Young Eagles event postponed

{{featured_button_text}}

Those interested in the Young Eagles event have been given a little extra time to register for the free airplane rides at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport in Fredericktown. 

Due to fog and a low cloud ceiling, the event scheduled for Oct. 10 has been rescheduled for 9 a.m., Oct. 17. 

Children ages 8-17 are eligible for the flights. Parents are asked to register online at youngeaglesday.org making sure to select the event now dated Oct. 17. If you had previously registered for the Oct. 10, event the date will automatically change to the new date. 

For more information about the Young Eagles event or to register, visit youngeaglesday.org or contact Larry Gregory at 573-218-8465 or at southeastmissourihighlands1635@eaachapter.info 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shirley J. England
Obituaries

Shirley J. England

Shirley J. England, 61, of Cherryville, Missouri (formerly of Fredericktown) died Saturday September 26, 2020, at her home. She was born March…

Lela Maebelle Wells
Obituaries

Lela Maebelle Wells

Lela Maebelle Wells, 93, of Fredericktown, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born November 18, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News