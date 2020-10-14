Young Eagles event postponed

Those interested in the Young Eagles event have been given a little extra time to register for the free airplane rides at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport in Fredericktown.

Due to fog and a low cloud ceiling, the event scheduled for Oct. 10 has been rescheduled for 9 a.m., Oct. 17.

Children ages 8-17 are eligible for the flights. Parents are asked to register online at youngeaglesday.org making sure to select the event now dated Oct. 17. If you had previously registered for the Oct. 10, event the date will automatically change to the new date.

For more information about the Young Eagles event or to register, visit youngeaglesday.org or contact Larry Gregory at 573-218-8465 or at southeastmissourihighlands1635@eaachapter.info

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.