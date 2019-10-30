Due to the weather Oct. 26, the Young Eagles Rally has been rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 9 at A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.
The event is for youth aged 8 to 17 and there are currently 25 youth registered. Those attending will take a free 15 to 20 minute airplane ride with a veteran pilot.
"The only requirement is that their parent or legal guardian register the youth," Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Southeast Missouri Highlands Chapter 1635 member Larry Gregory said.
After the flight, each child will receive a certificate making them an official Young Eagle. Their name will join more than 2 million others in the "World's Largest Log Book" which is on permanent display at the EAA Air Adventure Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The new Young Eagle will also be given a log book to keep record of his or her aviation experiences, a free EAA Student Membership which includes access to the free online Flight Trianing Course, Sporty's Learn to Fly, free admission to 300 science and technology museums, free Academy of Model Aeronautics Student Membership and a free electronic copy of EAA Sport Aviation.
Additional information about EAA And the EAA Young Eagles program is available at www.eaa.org and www.youngeagles.org
Registration is required. For more information about the event or to register contact Larry Gregory at 573-218-8465 or at southeastmissourihighlands1635@eaachapter.info
