February 18, 1880, thirteen men and women signed a petition seeking official recognition as the the First Presbyterian Church of Fredericktown…
Two men, one from Fredericktown and one from Mineral Point, were killed after a crash on U.S. 67, south of Maple Street in Farmington Friday morning.
Mark Twain National Forest officials announced the final formal public involvement period for the Crane Lake High Hazard Dam Safety and Rehabi…
Todd Michael Mueller, 41, of Fredericktown to Sarah Pauline Vazquez, 38, of FredericktownTyler Daniel Fields, 28, of Fredericktown to Cassandr…
Joshua Robert Boyer, 25, died Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born October 4, 1994 in St. Louis, the son of Larry Joe Jr. and Allison Boyer.
"Going the extra mile," is a phrase everyone has heard, but one local teen actually took action to make the community a better place.
From finding your ancestry and long lost relatives, genetic engineering of food and the advent of personalized medicine, genetics is becoming …
Dr. Scott Mier has been recognized for more than 20 years of service to the local 4-H program with his induction into the 2020 Missouri 4-H Ha…
James “Jim” Riley King, 90, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born September 30, 1930 at Central City, Kentuc…