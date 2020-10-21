Related to this story

Marriage Licenses
Todd Michael Mueller, 41, of Fredericktown to Sarah Pauline Vazquez, 38, of FredericktownTyler Daniel Fields, 28, of Fredericktown to Cassandr…

Joshua Robert Boyer
Joshua Robert Boyer

Joshua Robert Boyer, 25, died Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born October 4, 1994 in St. Louis, the son of Larry Joe Jr. and Allison Boyer.

James “Jim” Riley King
James “Jim” Riley King

James “Jim” Riley King, 90, died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born September 30, 1930 at Central City, Kentuc…