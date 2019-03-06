It was a good crowd. More than 600 were registered for the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Leadership Conference Feb. 8-10 at the Lake of the Ozarks’ Tan-Tar-A Resort.
Attendees from Madison County were among those who enjoyed a weekend away from their farm chores to meet old and new friends, and to learn new things. Attending from Madison County were Dale and Melinda Griffin with their son Wyatt.
The event is organized by Farm Bureau’s state YF&R Committee for farmers ages 18 to 35. The conference is packed with both informative and fun activities. Get acquainted sessions connect those attending with others from the same regions of the state. Breakout sessions covered the gamut from legislative activities and livestock to beer tasting and cooking. There were more than a dozen topics covered.
MOFB President Blake Hurst, a farmer from Westboro and a past YF&R committee chair, welcomed members to the conference. Hurst highlighted several important issues facing agricultural policy, and emphasized the ability of MOFB members to impact conversations surrounding food and agriculture. Attendees enjoyed Hurst’s humorous spin on the Super Bowl, fake meat, and the EAT-Lancet report.
Vice Chancellor for the University of Missouri Extension, Marshall Stewart, also spoke to the group, as did humorist Jerry Carroll. Carroll found comedy growing up on his family's farm. For 20 years, he worked the farm before finally pursuing his dream of making people laugh. He shared stories with the young farmers about raising and marrying off his three daughters during his farming days.
Retiring chair of the YF&R Committee, Victoria Schwader of Easton passed her responsibilities over to new chair Jamie Johansen of Lebanon. Johansen will serve as chair for a year.
During the conference, Megan Richner of El Dorado Springs won the annual YF&R Discussion Meet contest. She competed against five other contestants in two rounds, winning $500 from the MOFB Foundation for Agriculture and $500 from Ford Motor Company. She also won a trip to Austin, Texas, to compete at the national contest in January during the American Farm Bureau Annual Meeting. Second place went to Brian Martin of Centralia and third to Nathan Forck of Jefferson City.
The MOFB YF&R Conference is hosted by a committee of up to 30 young farmers. Dozens of businesses and individuals sponsor the conference with Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance Companies the presenting sponsor.
