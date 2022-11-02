 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Young hunters harvest 13,759 deer during early youth portion of firearms deer season

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct. 29-30.

In Madison County, there were 109 deer harvested during the early youth portion, including 55 antlered bucks, 15 button bucks, and 39 does.

Top counties were Franklin with 330 deer harvested, Osage with 310, and Howell with 260. Youth hunters harvested 15,608 during last year’s early youth portion.

“Saturday’s conditions were fairly comfortable for our young deer hunters,” said MDC’s Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Although the rain we received in portions of the state on Sunday was much needed given the ongoing drought, it did put a bit of a damper on the latter half of the early youth portion.”

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season continues through Nov. 11 and resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. The November portion of firearms deer season runs Nov. 12-22 followed by the late youth portion Nov. 25-27. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 3-11 (in open counties) followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.

