 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your speech
0 comments
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Your speech

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dove

Have you ever stopped to think about what your speech says about you?

How many times have we heard stories of someone say that when they were a child, no one ever gave them any words of encouragement. They were called stupid, dumb, ignorant. Their ideas or dreams were not attainable. They weren’t suited for greater things. They were destined for trouble or prison.

The old saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” is a LIE! When people are fed discouraging words, they can sink into uttermost depression or even worse. Addictions, attempted suicide, and even death sometimes occur.

As we mature, those words can either linger and pull us down, or they can be used as motivators to make us strive harder to achieve. Parents and teachers have the largest part in shaping the minds of children and it is imperative that positive, reassuring, and encouraging words are spoken at every opportunity available. How many people have achieved success in their field because of a coach, teacher, parent, or minister who encouraged, uplifted, and spoke words that inspired them to move forward?

In today’s world, we are being encouraged to keep our distance from one another, and I’m afraid it has resulted in a separation of our willingness to speak up and interact with others.

Your speech, your words are what can be used to uplift, encourage, and brighten the day of those around you.

What happened whenever God spoke in the very beginning of time? Light appeared. Waters, fish, fowls, day, night all happened. As creatures of our Heavenly Father, the words that we speak can bring about life, joy, and peace if we will be that person who uses them for good. Proverbs 18:21 declares that, “Death and life are in the power of the tongue; and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.”

Let’s make our speech pleasing and productive to ourselves and others.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
One for the road
Democrat News

One for the road

  • Updated

Just a few short weeks ago, the community drank its last big daddy soda and said goodbye to the Dairy Bar after 42 years.

Kevin Michael Mullins
Obituaries

Kevin Michael Mullins

Kevin Michael Mullins, 37, died Friday, July 30, 2021 in St. Louis. He was born April 25, 1984 in Fredericktown, the son of Kevin Wayne Mullin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News