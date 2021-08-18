Have you ever stopped to think about what your speech says about you?

How many times have we heard stories of someone say that when they were a child, no one ever gave them any words of encouragement. They were called stupid, dumb, ignorant. Their ideas or dreams were not attainable. They weren’t suited for greater things. They were destined for trouble or prison.

The old saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me” is a LIE! When people are fed discouraging words, they can sink into uttermost depression or even worse. Addictions, attempted suicide, and even death sometimes occur.

As we mature, those words can either linger and pull us down, or they can be used as motivators to make us strive harder to achieve. Parents and teachers have the largest part in shaping the minds of children and it is imperative that positive, reassuring, and encouraging words are spoken at every opportunity available. How many people have achieved success in their field because of a coach, teacher, parent, or minister who encouraged, uplifted, and spoke words that inspired them to move forward?

In today’s world, we are being encouraged to keep our distance from one another, and I’m afraid it has resulted in a separation of our willingness to speak up and interact with others.