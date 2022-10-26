Are you a student of History? Whether you are or not, events of the past often determine the decisions that are made in the future.

I’m sure there are many who do not believe in the Bible’s account of the beginning of time and that God created life. Yet, isn’t it interesting that calendars and worldwide events down through history are recorded and referred to by dates including BC or AD?

The ages of trees are measured by the number of rings in their trunks. Animals ages are judged by their teeth. Archeologists find remains of civilizations that existed thousands of years ago and give us details of their ways of life.

With regard to your own personal life, time began for you at the time of your birth. How often are you asked for your date of birth when picking up a prescription? Your drivers license has your date of birth recorded. When paying your taxes, you must submit your date of birth to prove you are who you say you are. Id is required in many, many situations. Although isn’t it interesting that in order to vote, many states do not require an Id with your birth date. So regardless of the circumstances, time is relevant to everything we do.

Have you ever considered why you are here on earth at this particular time in history? Maybe you would rather have lived during Old Testament Bible times. Maybe when Jesus was on earth. Maybe during the time of the Old West. Maybe not now, but you’d rather be farther into the future.

Whatever you might have wished for, apparently there is a certain reason that you are here on earth right now. Could it be to create a new product? Could it be to assist in establishing a new way of caring for those who need help? Could it be to help maintain a good working environment where you are employed? Could it be to be the best friend someone might need? Could it be to write a book, a song, or teach someone else how valuable they truly are?

There have always been those in the past that have made lasting impressions that have changed the ways people think or live. You might be one of those people. Why not consider what your part might be in this time in history by helping to make our world a better place to live. This is ‘your time’ to shine. You are here for a certain reason at this particular time. Make the most of every minute you have.