Youth Deer Season Tag N Brag

Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation showed young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct. 29-30.

In Madison County, there were 110 deer harvested during the early youth portion, including 56 antlered bucks, 15 button bucks, and 39 does.

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season continues through Nov. 11 and resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023. The November portion of firearms deer season runs Nov. 12-22 followed by the late youth portion Nov. 25-27. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 3-11 (in open counties) followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.

