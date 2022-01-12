 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth gigging clinic

  • 0

The Missouri Department of Conservation would like to host a youth gigging clinic for youth ages 6 to 17, at 4:30 p.m., Feb. 12, on the Black River at Clearwater Dam.

This clinic will provide youth the opportunity to experience all aspects of gigging in the Ozarks. Instruction will include boat safety, regulations, fish identification and fish clean. Dinner will be provided prior to a fun night of gigging.

To register for the youth gigging clinic please call Conservation Agent Eric Long at 573-579-5057.

