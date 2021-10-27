Zombies, Ghosts, Pirates, and Swamps: Welcome to the FALC Fall Festival

As the sun sets, the chill of the season brings the covering of night. Stars dance like magic, the moon your only source of light. With it, one can almost feel spells being cast, the scent of caramel apples, costumes parading around, and goblins of every age acting fun and strange.

It is Halloween in Missouri.

Here at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus, a staple of our autumn is The Fall Festival. Each classroom transforms into a wonderland filled with friendly, spooky delights in the form of games, or crafts. Each student is given a treat too, this year’s special being Potion Punch and Wicked Chips and Dip. As we savor these snacks, let’s take a tour of each classroom.

First we have the high school hall, run by Michele Redmond, Paul Sauer, Missy Hampton, Todd Koester, and Justin Boehm. Cookies were be handed out, as these amazing staff members wanting to festively thank our oldest students for their hard work. The fantastic Destiney Lix be helped to make the event room as smooth as spider silk.

The Junior High proudly showcases two fantastic themes. Jamie Jones and Zak Keller tickled your frights with a land of zombies. Students had the chance to pin the zombies’ eyes to show their warrior spirit or win prizes in a bingo so fun it even mad these creatures of decay rise to play.