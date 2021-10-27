Zombies, Ghosts, Pirates, and Swamps: Welcome to the FALC Fall Festival

As the sun sets, the chill of the season brings the covering of night. Stars dance like magic, the moon your only source of light. With it, one can almost feel spells being cast, the scent of caramel apples, costumes parading around, and goblins of every age acting fun and strange.
It is Halloween in Missouri.
Here at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus, a staple of our autumn is The Fall Festival. Each classroom transforms into a wonderland filled with friendly, spooky delights in the form of games, or crafts. Each student is given a treat too, this year’s special being Potion Punch and Wicked Chips and Dip. As we savor these snacks, let’s take a tour of each classroom.
First we have the high school hall, run by Michele Redmond, Paul Sauer, Missy Hampton, Todd Koester, and Justin Boehm. Cookies were be handed out, as these amazing staff members wanting to festively thank our oldest students for their hard work. The fantastic Destiney Lix be helped to make the event room as smooth as spider silk.
The Junior High proudly showcases two fantastic themes. Jamie Jones and Zak Keller tickled your frights with a land of zombies. Students had the chance to pin the zombies’ eyes to show their warrior spirit or win prizes in a bingo so fun it even mad these creatures of decay rise to play.
Down the hall is Kristie Head and Danny Fitzgerald, taking us to the swamps of Louisiana, vines and an alligator eager for your visit greeted you as you entered. He was be thrilled for students to play ring with him, the entertainment as mighty as the water.
Next is our Intermediate group, shining bright as the defenders of Katie Sutton and Mallory Hinkle’s Disney Villains room. These baddies of the House of Mouse were ready to strut their stuff, especially against Malelificent, mistress of darkness, who tried to trap you in a maze of thorns and malice. Then there is Captain Hook. Tick, tock, you had to get a coin on his toss challenge or have to walk the plank of The Jolly Roger.
Lastly is our littlest members of the fanfare: the elementary room, ran by Morgan Comnick and Kim Hamilton. They were ready to show you everyone is boo-tiful with our Casper: The Friendly Ghost "haunted" house. The room was set-up with ghosts and witches, all crafts made by the young ones. The ball toss and ball throw games enchanted any participants like Casper’s dear friend and witch, Wendy.
The days are shorter, but our spirits are ready to soar with the bats in the night. Seeing the students thrilled to come to school, watch their crafts become charming decor, and create precious memories is what makes our jobs so amazing. To all you dear witches, ghouls, and everything in between, a friendly, safe, and magical fall and Halloween from our family at FALC to yours.