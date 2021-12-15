Biden's IRS

As someone who is strongly pro-life, I was encouraged by the Supreme Court’s oral arguments this week on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case challenging Mississippi’s 2018 abortion law that bans the option to end a life in the womb after the 15th week of pregnancy.

At stake in this case is whether individual states should be able to decide for themselves whether restrictions on terminating a pregnancy are in line with the values of the residents of that state. Our own state of Missouri enacted a law in 2019 that would provide even more robust protections for the unborn than the Mississippi law, so this will undoubtedly be a consequential case - one that will define our nation and our state for years to come.

Ever since the Supreme Court legalized abortion in our country, more than 60 million innocent lives have been lost – more than the entire population of the state of California. In fact, the United States is one of just 7 nations – including China and North Korea – that allows for abortion on demand beyond the point that babies can feel pain. Meanwhile, 47 out of 50 European nations limit abortion at 15 weeks or earlier. At this stage, brain and nerve connections continue to form and the heart is fully developed. Unborn children at this stage can taste, make facial expressions, yawn, hiccup, and swallow.

This issue speaks to the character of our nation. America should be a nation that values all innocent life. The unborn do not have a voice – they need their representatives and the courts of justice to speak for and protect them. And across the country this week I saw how Americans are banding together in support of life, giving a voice to the voiceless.

Seeing the passion these advocates for life bring to this fight inspires me to continue defending life and protecting hardworking Missourians’ values.

That’s why I am proud to have authored the No Abortion Bonds Act, a bill that would close a loophole that allows pro-abortion organizations to utilize tax-exempt bonds to finance abortion provider offices and clinics. This is undoubtedly an exploitation of taxpayer dollars in support of abortion.

Further, I am fighting against Washington Democrats reckless tax-and-spending Build Back Better Act, which does not retain Hyde Amendment protections that prevent U.S. taxpayer funding from being spent on abortion services. Up until the Biden administration, Hyde protections enjoyed bipartisan support because of the simple principle that taxpayers who are morally opposed to killing an unborn child shouldn’t be forced to subsidize the practice with their tax dollars.

I am also a coauthor of an incredibly important bill, the Born Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act, which would protect babies who survive an abortion procedure by ensuring that the baby receives immediate medical care and is admitted to a hospital. This bill will save the lives of defenseless infants who cannot defend themselves.

I often reflect on the words of Gianna Jessen, a pro-life advocate, who I met in Cuba, Missouri, was herself marked for death but miraculously survived her planned abortion.

She said, “God has a way of making the most miserable things beautiful.”

Gianna’s life has been filled with uphill battles and complications from the attempted abortion, but she has courageously chosen to dedicate herself to fighting for the unborn and their right to life.

Supreme Court decisions typically do not come quickly, so we will now await the outcome, most likely until sometime next year. In the meantime, I will be praying for the right decision and will be steadfastly working in Congress to protect the unborn.

Originally published in Newsmax

