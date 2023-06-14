Eta Eta President Cathy Melby hosted the May Social at her home at Deer Run, May 20.

Members and guests were treated to a delicious meal. Lyman Elders and Don Middendorf provided and fried the fish. The social committee provided appetizers, sides and desserts. Games were also available to play.

May 11, members met at the home of Linda Aumann. During business meeting changes were made to program books. Plans for committees, meetings, socials and programs were discussed. Girl of the year was voted on and will be announced at the next meeting. Linda shared memories of her recent trip to South Korea. She shared candy that she had purchased while in Korea called Devil Beard which reminded members of cotton candy. Linda also gave each member facial masks that she brought home with her.

Members met at the home of Cathy Melby May 25 for the final meeting of the year. Presentations were made to all the officers. Kathy Stearley was named Girl of the Year. President Cathy Melby received a presidents gift. New officers for the 2023-2024 year will be Cathy Melby-President, Cindy Griffon-Vice-President, Debbie Shoemaker-Treasurer, Kathy Stearley-Recording Secretary and Koelle Paris-Corresponding Secretary.