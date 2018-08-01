Thursday, August 16 marks the first day of school for Farmington students.
All Farmington Knights who come through those doors on the first day of school have the potential for greatness.
Greatness in academics.
Greatness in athletics.
Greatness in character.
There’s plenty of alumni who provide inspiration every day whether it is in the local community, their school or in the world.
For athletes there are a few Farmington natives who provide inspiration. Some more recent than others.
With dedication and a strong work ethic, Kyle Richardson, Class of 1990, pursued greatness before he left Farmington. He helped his school reach the state semi-finals and was named the Most Valuable Athlete his senior year. He also played basketball and ran track.
The punter went on to play at Arkansas State before playing in the NFL. In January 2001 he and his team, the Baltimore Ravens, won the Super Bowl against the New York Giants. He returned to his hometown a few months later to fanfare where officials declared the day “Kyle Richardson Day” and retired his Farmington No. 9 jersey.
Reaching further back in time, Barney Pelty, who was born and died in Farmington, was one of the first Jewish baseball players in the American League. He played for the St. Louis Browns (1903-1912) and the Washington Senators (1912). In his off time, he ran a bookstore, worked as a food inspector and was an alderman for several terms.
Not forgotten, in 2010 the Farmington City Council voted to name an access road leading to the Sports Complex “Barney Pelty Drive.” Also in 2016, he was inducted into the first class of the Farmington School Hall of Fame.
Dr. Edward Blaine, a 1958 Farmington graduate, is not only an example of greatness on the field but he is an example of greatness in the medical field.
He played offensive guard for Mizzou while a pre-med student. He played for the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles before going on to earn his PhD.
He has been inducted in the Farmington School Hall of Fame and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
He also found success as one of the nation's foremost pharmaceutical researchers with an interest in hypertension and heart failure.
There have also been successful writers and journalists, musicians and artists, scientists and inventors, educators and safety officers, doctors and lawyers, and politicians and leaders from Farmington.
Fred Bergsten, Class of 1957, is another member of the Farmington School Hall of Fame. He was the founding director of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. He worked on the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations under several presidents.
Set your goals young Knights and work toward your own greatness.
