A group of students hold Eleanor Roosevelt Accountability Award certificates they received at the end-of-the-year Farmington Middle School Awards ceremony.

The award was presented to the young people for having no late or missing work throughout the school year.

Pictured in no particular order are Jacob Backues, Trevor Ballew, Zane Boren, Shelby Bowling, Megan Bullock, Ashelynn Courtney, Rian Crabdree, Eli Crites, Jace Denison, Zachary Dennis, Kail Dixon, Bella Hermann, Charles Houser, Jared Barnes, Aubree Jones, Cloey Long, Allison Mabery, Lukas Mahurin, Jadelen Mendenhall, Abbie Miller, Siddhika Naik, Nathan McCarthy, Sean Downs, Katelynn Farr, Calandra Franklin, Kaley Fritz, Trent Galczynski, Zachary Gallaher, Morgan Gann, Kimberly Gerhard, Anna Gray, Jocelyn Grimes, Tessa Hand, Hunter Hastings, Braylee Nichols, Deip Phan, Alyssa Pol, Dustin Randazzo, Caroline Reeves, Elizabeth Savage, Emily (Grace) Shuburt, Charles Skuta, Helton Suzan, Matthiesen Taylor, Layton Tinnin, Jack Toney and Abbie Wigger.

