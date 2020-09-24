2020 annual veto session ends

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Friends,

As we lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Building for the special session called by Gov. Parson, we also conducted the annual veto session as mandated by the Missouri constitution, which requires us to meet each year in September to consider bills that were vetoed by the governor.

Members of the House and Senate had two bills to consider which were vetoed by the governor in this 2020 veto session. There were also line-item vetoes in 11 appropriations bills. The bills were debated in both the House and the Senate with the Governor’s vetoes standing.

Special session to curb violent crime wraps up

Governor Parson called the special session to address the rise in violent crime in the state, particularly in the large metropolitan areas. We adjourned the Missouri House of Representatives special session Wednesday afternoon after successfully passing two bills requested by the Governor to help bring down the rising homicide rate.

Two bills that will now be signed into law.