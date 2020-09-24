2020 annual veto session ends

Dear Friends,
As we lawmakers returned to the State Capitol Building for the special session called by Gov. Parson, we also conducted the annual veto session as mandated by the Missouri constitution, which requires us to meet each year in September to consider bills that were vetoed by the governor.
Members of the House and Senate had two bills to consider which were vetoed by the governor in this 2020 veto session. There were also line-item vetoes in 11 appropriations bills. The bills were debated in both the House and the Senate with the Governor’s vetoes standing.
Special session to curb violent crime wraps up
Governor Parson called the special session to address the rise in violent crime in the state, particularly in the large metropolitan areas. We adjourned the Missouri House of Representatives special session Wednesday afternoon after successfully passing two bills requested by the Governor to help bring down the rising homicide rate.
Two bills that will now be signed into law.
• HB 46 is designed to help the city of St. Louis fill the more than 140 positions currently open on its police force. The bill eliminates the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement officers as long as they live within an hour of the city. The bill also prohibits requiring any public safety employee for the city of St. Louis to be a resident of the city. Elimination of the current residency requirements goes until Sept. 1, 2023 and is designed to help the city address its rising homicide rate.
• HB 66 strengthens efforts to protect witnesses who provide key testimony that will put violent criminals behind bars. It creates the Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund, which allows the Department of Public Safety to disburse money to law enforcement agencies to provide for the security of witnesses, potential witnesses, and their immediate families in criminal proceedings or investigations. The General Assembly must still appropriate funding.
At the conclusion of the special session, the Missouri House leadership issued the following statement:
“The House today finished moving legislation requested by the governor to combat the growth of violent crime in Missouri. We are pleased to have passed several significant measures to provide additional resources for law enforcement officers and protect the witnesses against violent criminals. The House is committed to continue working with Governor Parson in the next regular session in our fight to reduce the occurrences of violent crime in Missouri.”
