An unforgettable part of my formative years were the years from 1941 through 1945. Not only my young life, but that of the entire world were changed irrevocably during those four clamorous years. For myself, it was the year my very care-free, no-concerns life of a toddler/child ended and my journey on the road of adulthood began. I started my first year of grade school at the Annie Lloyd (or North Ward) School on Washington Street. (This was located where the Liberty Hall stands today.) Since we didn’t have Kindergarten then, it was just “bang!” from the security of home and family to the free-for-all life of school in one day.
At the time school started on the day after Labor Day in September, the world whirled around in its ordained path with all of Europe again in the state of upheaval in the forerunner of World War II. America kept an uneasy eye on that violent patch of the earth while continuing on in partial but determined un-involvement.
That came to an abrupt and violent end with the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Sunday, December 7, 1941…just a short four months after school had started.
I still remember my trepidation and puzzlement as well as that of my neighborhood friends and classmates, as we heard the frenzied and worried talk of the adults around us. First, were the Japanese already invading our shores, and (for most of us), where was Honolulu and how far was it from Farmington?
Those four years filled worry, frustration, shortages, making-do, patriotism and waiting “for the boys to come home” were brought strongly back to my mind after reading the excellent book “Don’t Forget to Write” by Pam Hobbs. It is the true, moving, sometimes tragic and often humorous recounting of the author’s own life as a young and shy English child who was among the numerous children who became evacuees in their own country during the war.
In 1940, more than one and a half million English children as young as five along with school-age students through twelve were evacuated from their homes in large cities and small costal regions felt to be potential invasion sites, to foster homes around the country.
The children wore tags with their names and ages and carrying only one suitcase or bag and their gas masks, reported to schools where they were sorted into groups and loaded onto trains to be randomly sent to distant and unknown destinations. At each stop one group (usually of ten or twelve children) were taken by bus to another school or community center where local adults were gathered who would provide foster homes.
As the author says in her accounting of this humiliating and frightening time, it was much like being lined up to be selected for a sports team: the strongest and prettiest were selected first while the others waited to see who, if anyone, would pick them. If they weren’t among those selected, they were returned to the train to be displayed again at the next stop. She went on to say you had not idea if you were lucky not to be taken at that stop or if what was ahead would be worse.
Neither the students, nor their parents back home, had any idea where they were or who their eventual foster parents were until they and their few belongs were taken to their new, temporary homes. Some of them had warm and caring fosters, others were well-cared for, but were considered to be mostly extra help in the homes and farms, and a few found themselves in abusive settings.
The author and her older sister remained together through their evacuation, simply by refusing to be separated, and had the good fortune to be placed in their first two home that with kind people where they were well-fed and cared for. The author, after receiving a scholarship to attend, what we call high school, was not so fortunate in her billet there. The school also had been temporarily relocated and had no permanent dormitory for the students, so they were assigned to families throughout the rural community. Her billet was with a cold and unfriendly family, where the meals were skimpy and the home unattractive.
The story moved from the authors personal accounts of those years to those shared later of her family who remained at Leigh-On-Sea where they had always lived. Their lives were uncertain, with their nights filled with broken sleep and night and constant alertness during the day for bombings, and later, the feared VI and the even more horrible V2 rockets.
While we in America, dealt with rationing of everything from gasoline for the car, to clothing and shoes, to severe food rationing, still we never felt the extreme lack and difficulty in acquiring enough food daily to feed our families that the British did.
We had Air Raid Wardens who manned stations atop the County Courthouse roof and others who patrolled the streets during blackouts, still we never knew the sound of a bomb’s whistle, or the fear of seeing a flight of enemy planes pass overhead. We slept soundly in our own beds at night, went to work and school assured that our homes would still be standing on our return, and traveled our streets and highways without continually watching the skies for falling bombs or the countryside for possible downed enemy planes.
Our course, my neighborhood friends and I never quite gave up the hope that we would find at least a part of a downed plane, a spy lurking somewhere, or save our street from attack by quickly and accurately identifying an enemy plane. We scoured the fields and nearby woods, watched suspicious houses, ordered Dick Tracy decoder rings to be used in the event we intercepted an enemy’s message, and formed our own enthusiastic, but short-lived, Junior Commandos group at the urgings of Little Orphan Annie in her Sunday comic strip.
I say enthusiastic as we diligently stripped our mother’s pantries of pie tins and iron skillets to give in scrap drives, magazines and newspapers (even those still waiting to be read) for paper drives and tried to convince our mothers to send our dreaded servings of Spam to needy families overseas.
I say, short-lived for two reasons: we were made to return all of the collected pots and pans, magazines and newspapers and threatened with our lives if we so much as touched them again. The second reason was one of the more understanding moms offered us cups of hot cocoa if we’d cease and desist.
I did become a Pen Pal for a short while with a young English girl, Elizabeth Vaughan, about my age, whose name I found in a Polly Pigtails comic book. We wrote for awhile and her mother and my mother became pen pals and continued the friendship for many years.
Although, our experiences and recollections of the war and daily life at that time were as far apart as were the two continents on which we lived, still we did share many things in common. Our youth, love of our families, and belief in our futures and the world.
I sometimes run across an old letter she sent or a recipe who mom sent to mine, and it brings that time back vividly for a short while. I often wonder what happened to her and what her story would be if she wrote it.
What ‘s your story? A few years back, Readers Digest asked their readers to tell their life story in 150 words or less and send it to the magazine, where some of the best would be published. The response was amazing. I thought it would be interesting to make the same offer to readers of this column in hopes we would receive two or three that we could publish in upcoming weeks. Your life needn’t be one of tremendous success, grand accomplishments or even out of the ordinary. It can be humorous, inspiring, thoughtful, or simply sharing something you’ve overcome and what you’ve learned in the living. Must include your name and address, but only initials will be used if printed. Send stories to Janet Douglas c/o The Farmington Press, 227 E. Columbia St., Farmington, Mo 63640.
A little local news:
I served as Docent this past Saturday at the City Museum located in the public library (open on Saturdays from 10-2). It was the first time I had been back since we held the grand-opening for the museum on a very blustery-snowy day on Saturday, January 19th. It was, again, a rather gloomy day, but I enjoyed meeting the guests who stopped by. Among them were Mike and Mary (Conrad) Janzou who wandered among the exhibit items, asking questions that, of course, led to sharing stories about many of the people and places now on display. I also got to catch up with what’s going on in their lives. Mary’s son, Tom Turner, is still leading Nashville, Tenn. on to bigger and better things as the highly regarded CEO of that city’s Downtown Partnership”. The next time you’re in (or through) Nashville, thank Tom and his staff for many of the exciting improvements and additions you’ll see.
Welcome home, Keith Hutson. Keith got to ring the bell last week at MD Anderson Center in Houston, Texas after finishing his last rounds of twelve chemo and radiation treatments. He and his wife, Karen had stayed there in a rented apartment for the entire course of the treatments. Their son Brian Hutson spent a good part of the time with them, and the well-liked and respected couple also had several surprise guests from Farmington who showed up to visit them during their stay. Karen said, “This part of Keith’s journey has come to an end and we are forever grateful for the prayers, love and support throughout our journey [we have received]. Keith returns March 14th for follow up appointments and we ask that you continue to keep him in your prayers!”
Well-done!!! At the Farmington School Board meeting this past week, the 7th and 8th Grade Girls basketball team, along with their Coach Jeff Wright, were recognized for their two undefeated seasons of 2017-18 and 2018-19. The powerhouse team has a record of 28-0 and have also won the conference tournament both years. In a side note, it seems most of the 8th grade girls on the team have been together since Kindergarten, which makes them a doubly strong-welded team. Watch for them as they move into Farmington High School for the next four seasons!
Coming Up:
Saturday, March 2 Wool and Fiber Art Show & Sale, 10 am – 3pm View wool and mohair produced in the Caledonia Region, processed and unprocessed fleeces for spinners and roving ready to be spun or felted. Wool and Mohair yarns in hand dyed in spring colors plus natural colored yarn. Reservations for a brunch featuring a Spring Omelet, Country Potatoes, and Fried Apples, plus two surprise courses. $15.00 per person includes tax and beverage. (Special Diet request are accepted). Location Unraveled Sisters, 400 S. State Hwy 21, Caledonia, MO 63631 for information Text or Leave Message on their Facebook page.
