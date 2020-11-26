A Farmington Christmas

According to Thomas, applications for organizations, churches, businesses and clubs wishing to participate in the parade are available on the chamber website (https://www.farmingtonregionalchamber.com0 or at the office located at 302 N. Washington St.

“We have an application process,” she said. “If people want to be part of the parade, that would be wonderful. They have to have lights on their vehicle. Thursday, Dec. 3rd is the deadline — we are asking that we get the applications no later than noon the day before.

"We have about 10 entries so far, which is about normal for this time of the year. We are looking forward to it. Obviously, this year is not a normal year, but we are hoping to bring some cheer to downtown and get everybody out and excited about the holiday season.”

Aside from the skating rink, the city will be holding several other events throughout the holiday season.

“We are going to have our Winter Wonderland at Long Hall that is opening on Dec. 4 immediately after the christmas parade,” said Dustin Unger, program manager for Farmington Parks and Recreation. “Typically we have a big train that we set up in there, but we are not going to set that up to allow for more social distancing.