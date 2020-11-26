A Farmington Christmas

Ho! Ho! Ho! The Christmas season has arrived in the Parkland and Farmington will once again have a number of family-friendly events available for all ages to enjoy, albeit with a few changes added here and there due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thanksgiving Day, Discover Farmington's Ice-Skating Rink returns for its second year at a new location — on the multipurpose court at Wilson-Rozier Park, 811 Perrine Road. It is scheduled to be open weekdays from 5-9 p.m., Saturday noon-9 p.m., and Sunday noon-6 p.m. The rink will be open to the public for free skating through Jan. 3. Skate rentals are available on site for a nominal charge.
One of the city's most popular holiday events — the Krekeler Jewelers Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce — returns Dec. 4, beginning at 6 p.m.
Cassie Thomas, director of events for the chamber, spoke about several changes being made to this year's parade.
“It will be on Friday this year instead of Tuesday, which is a big change,” she said. “We will start lining up on Columbia Street as usual. The things that we are doing different this year is that there’s not really any events afterword. It will end with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the fire truck.
"Winter Wonderland will be opening, but we will not be having the band out front or reindeer due to COVID and the safety issues we need to follow. We are asking everyone to follow the guidelines. Please mask up and keep your physical distance.”
According to Thomas, applications for organizations, churches, businesses and clubs wishing to participate in the parade are available on the chamber website (https://www.farmingtonregionalchamber.com0 or at the office located at 302 N. Washington St.
“We have an application process,” she said. “If people want to be part of the parade, that would be wonderful. They have to have lights on their vehicle. Thursday, Dec. 3rd is the deadline — we are asking that we get the applications no later than noon the day before.
"We have about 10 entries so far, which is about normal for this time of the year. We are looking forward to it. Obviously, this year is not a normal year, but we are hoping to bring some cheer to downtown and get everybody out and excited about the holiday season.”
Aside from the skating rink, the city will be holding several other events throughout the holiday season.
“We are going to have our Winter Wonderland at Long Hall that is opening on Dec. 4 immediately after the christmas parade,” said Dustin Unger, program manager for Farmington Parks and Recreation. “Typically we have a big train that we set up in there, but we are not going to set that up to allow for more social distancing.
"Instead, we are partnering with CASA of the Parkland to host their Festival of Trees in Winter Wonderland. They are doing a silent auction for decorated trees that people and businesses around town are decorating. We are creating a path through the trees where you are walking through a forest of Christmas Trees to Santa Claus up on the stage.”
Winter Wonderland will be open from Dec. 4-18 on weekdays from 6-8 p.m. All of the proceeds from the tree sales will go to CASA of the Parkland. CASA provides advocates to assist children as they move through the foster care system.
Unger added that Breakfast with Santa will be held on two weekends — Dec. 5 and 12 — at Long Hall.
“Dec. 12 is already filled up, but there are a few spots left for Dec. 5," he said. "It’s kind of a private time, so we are limiting it to 50 people. They can register for that here at the civic center.”
For its 20th year, the Young People's Performing Arts Theatre is hosting The Nutcracker Christmas Show from Dec. 10-12 at the Centene Center. On the 10th and 11th the show will begin at 7 p.m., with two shows on the 12th at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10.50 each. Group tickets are available for the Thursday night performance. Call 573-546-6208 for information about group tickets sales only.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
