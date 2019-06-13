{{featured_button_text}}

While Country Days 2019 is now one for the history books, the memories will remain. Last week the Farmington Press published photos from the three-day event and this week are adding a few more as a closing salute to an absolutely fabulous and fun weekend. Thanks to the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and all of those who helped once again to put on a great event!

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments