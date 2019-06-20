Greetings Friends!
I hope everyone had a wonderful week. I have been very busy. I traveled over 600 miles last week attending events and meetings in the district. We have a very big district and I can not make it to everything, but I do my best to attend the things I can so I will know what is going on and can make the best decisions for the people of our area.
I had the opportunity to tour the Doe Run Brushy Creek Mine. I have toured this mine before but it still amazes me. I also toured their Exploration and Development division in Viburnum. They are working on amazing things. Doe Run gives several tours throughout the year, if you ever have the opportunity to go on one I would suggest you go. While in Viburnum, I visited with Kent Sherrow, the Iron County C4 superintendent. It is always a pleasure discussing issues with him and I appreciate all he does for the school district.
I also stopped in Disabled Citizens Alliance (DCAI) and visited with Dennis Atkins. Dennis does a wonderful job at DCAI and keeps me on my toes with any bills that would affect his consumers. DCAI does so much for those in our communities who can not do for themselves. Before leaving Viburnum, I stopped into Mousers Home Store. Courtney absolutely amazes me with her work! She is truly an artist when it comes to restoring an old piece of furniture. If you haven’t seen some of her work, I would encourage you to stop in and take a look.
On Thursday, I along with some of my colleagues in the House, took a tour of some local farms and the damage that feral hogs have caused. This was truly an eye opening experience for some of my fellow legislators who had never seen any of the damage or know much about feral hogs. After the tour, we returned to the Patterson Community center for a town hall meeting on the issue.
Over 100 people, mostly landowners, showed up to listen and tell their hog horror stories. This is a major problem that we are going to have to address and I do not believe shutting off more public land from hunters, creating a refuge for these hogs, is the answer but will only compound the problem.
I was honored to be invited as a guest at the Wayne County Foster Parent Appreciation Dinner. It takes a special person to be a foster parent and we appreciate all of those that give of themselves to help nurture these children.
State Operating Budget Signed into Law (HBs 1-13)
Gov. Parson this week signed into law a balanced state budget that contains record funding for elementary and secondary education. Without issuing any line item vetoes, the governor signed the 13 appropriations bills that make up the $29.7 billion spending plan that provides funding to the state’s departments and programs.
The budget bills that were approved in May by the General Assembly provide full funding to the school foundation formula for the third consecutive year. The FY 2020 budget provides an increase of $61 million to bring the total funding for the formula to $3.94 billion, which is the highest level in state history.
The education budget also includes a $5 million increase for a total of $108 million in funding for transportation expenses for local school districts. Additionally, the budget includes a $3 million increase for the Parents as Teachers program. In total, funding for pre-K-12 education is increased by $116 million in the spending plan that was signed into law.
The governor emphasized the importance of meeting the state’s infrastructure needs without raising taxes. The governor highlighted the following budget items:
• $351.0 million for replacement and repair of bridges, including $50.0 million one-time General Revenue and $301.0 million from bonding, contingent upon the award of the federal INFRA Grant.
• $50.0 million for a transportation cost-share program with local communities.
• $10.8 million State Road Fund for maintenance repairs due to flooding.
• $5.0 million State Road Fund for construction due to flooding.
• $6.4 million for port capital improvement projects.
• $5.0 million for grants to provide broadband access to under-served areas pursuant to HB 1872 (2018).
• $10 million for the Multipurpose Water Resource Program, including the planning, design, construction, or renovation of public water supplies, flood control storage, drought, mitigation, and public water supply treatment or transmission facilities.
The governor also highlighted several funding items in the budget that will create and improve Missouri's workforce development programs. Funding priorities emphasized by the governor include:
• $18.9 million for the MO Excels Workforce Initiative, which develops and expands employer-driven education, training programs, and initiatives to substantially increase educational attainment.
• $10.0 million Lottery Proceeds Fund to support the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant Program.
• $61.4 million to fully fund the education foundation formula.
• $5.0 million for transportation funding for schools.
• $10.4 million for the Missouri One Start Program to provide new and expanding industry training programs and basic industry retraining programs.
With the bills now signed into law, they will take effect when the new fiscal year begins July 1.
Signed Bill Ends Missouri-Kansas Economic Border War (SB 182)
Also this week, Gov. Parson signed legislation meant to put an end to the economic border war between the states of Missouri and Kansas.
According to research done by the Hall Family Foundation, an estimated 10,000 jobs moved between Johnson and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Jackson County in Missouri over the last decade. The estimated incentive cost to move these jobs between the two states is $330 million.
The bill passed by the legislature and signed into law by the governor will prohibit the issuance of economic development incentives to companies moving from Kansas to certain counties in Missouri. The legislation will only take effect if Kansas implements a reciprocal agreement. If it is fully implemented, it will impact companies moving between Johnson, Miami, and Wyandotte counties in Kansas and Cass, Clay, Jackson, and Platte counties in Missouri.
Governor Signs Bill to Ensure Access to Federal Rap Back Program (HB 694)
The governor recently signed into law a piece of legislation meant to ensure the state will continue to benefit from access to the federal Rap Back Program. Rap Back is a real-time monitoring system for criminal history that allows entities that are enrolled to receive ongoing status notifications of new arrests, both in Missouri and in other states, once employees’ fingerprints are in the system.
The members of the General Assembly passed HB 1350 during the 2018 legislative session to allow the Missouri State Highway Patrol to submit fingerprint-based record checks to the national Rap Back Program. The legislation passed this year will ensure the state can continue to participate in the program. The bill simply provides separate authority for public and private entities to use Rap Back.
Missouri needed to make the change because the FBI has stated the existing language does not meet its standards. Right now, Missouri is still participating in the Rap Back Program because of a grace period that lasts until August 2019.
The legislation is incredibly important for health care providers, child care providers and schools who want to have updated criminal background information on their employees. By making the change, the state will continue to have access to a program that helps protect Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens.
The legislation also contains a provision that will extend the court surcharges in all criminal cases that are deposited into the DNA Profiling Analysis Fund. The fund plays a critical role in keeping the state crime lab operational. The fund is set to expire in August 2019. With passage of the bill, the expiration date would be extended to 2029.
I hope you have a wonderful week! As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. If you have an event you would like me to attend please let me know. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
