Holidays remind us of the importance of creating time-honored family traditions.
The beloved production “A Merry Christmas Show” is a holiday program which showcases exceptional local talent and includes beautiful holiday music and magnificent costumes in which more than 130 adults and children will perform or work behind-the-scenes.
The two-hour show is set for Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Centene Center, 2 Black Knight Drive in Farmington.
This is the fourth production of “A Merry Christmas Show,” which alternates every other year with “The Nutcracker.” It is put on by the Young People’s Performing Arts Theatre, a non-profit formed in 1981 to enable local dancers to participate in a large-scale semi-professional production.
The show is under the direction of Artistic Director Kimberly Gavin Anderson, Assistant Director Maggie Jeude Haupt and Vocal Director Allyn Rizo.
Anderson said “A Merry Christmas Show” was born out of her youthful Christmas memories. She was most fortunate that Christine Rottler, Rizo and her daughter shared her vision. Anderson explained how the production is especially challenging because there is no prepackaged script or score.
She is grateful to the talented wardrobe committee who manages more than 400 costumes per show and the “always smiling” stage crew under the leadership of Tom Reed.
“This production is of titanic proportion and is only successful with the volunteers backstage,” said Anderson, “as well as a dedicated board of directors who endlessly oversee every detail with professionalism and good spirit.”
She said it’s ever-so-sweet to see youngsters growing up through the various roles. The youngest performers — portraying mice or elves in Santa’s Workshop — have now progressed to more mature roles.
“It is so endearing to cast both adults and children on the stage together and watch those relationships grow over the production season,” Anderson said. “The adults mentor and love the children through the show. We become a family.”
Anderson said she is grateful to the community who contribute to funding of this production.
For Haupt, every part of this production touches on the beauty and the magic of the season.
“Each scene holds a special place in my heart and brings either a smile or tear to my face, and sometimes both,” she said. “It has been a privilege to see my mother’s dream of a Radio City-style holiday revue come to life.”
Haupt said to see how Anderson has woven live singing with dancing together is incredible.
“My dance family and family are one in the same,” she said, “and to have my son Flynn on stage and backstage with me is a joy and a generational blessing.”
Haupt said the singers, dancers and actors’ talents amaze her in every performance.
There are many long-standing cast members of “A Merry Christmas Show” who have been part of the cast since the first show.
This is Alan and Marilyn Berry’s fourth time to do this particular show.
“Farmington is blessed to have the caliber of artists of YPPAT who can coordinate hundreds of performers year after year,” said Marilyn.
Alan agreed. “This is a quality production, and we have the chance to work with very talented people. These are our friends. We are singing and dancing on stage with people we love to spend time with.”
He continued, saying how this production appeals to young and old with “quality that might be found in a large urban area. We are lucky to have this offered in our small town.”
Their daughter Alayna Grace danced and sang in the first two performances of “A Merry Christmas Show” while she was still in high school. Their son Boone was in the first production as a boy in the Christmas past scene and part of the children’s chorus.
Doug McDermott and Nancy Silvey are also long-standing cast members and lifelong tap dancers. McDermott is always part of the adult cast, and he and Silvey perform a tap-dancing routine during the show.
“We’ve been grateful to dance together since the beginning of ‘A Merry Christmas Show,’” Silvey said. “We’ve known each other professionally for a long time, and it’s been so fun to bring our love of tap to the stage.”
McDermott said, “Growing up classic holiday television variety shows always had a few tap numbers, and I remember getting so much joy from watching.”
Silvey, who has been an instructor at BAC for 17 years and has choreographed tap pieces since the show’s inception, said, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to choreograph for and work with young dancers in this show.”
Mother-and-daughter duo Mendy and Katie Orr have appeared in all four productions together. Mendy has been an adult singer and performer for all four shows while Katie has played various roles including angel, toy soldier, flower, tap line, village singer and dancer, Spanish dancer and part of the teen choir.
Katie, a Farmington junior, has several roles in this year’s performance including as a singer in the “Jing-a-Ling” trio.
“I love it,” said Katie. “It’s sad because it’s my last 'Merry Christmas Show.'”
“It’s a bit crazy trying to keep up with all of my kids’ activities,” said Mendy, “but these moments are so important. My kids are growing up quickly. I will miss these times when they are off in college and on their own.”
Katie said, “Coming to rehearsal always puts me in a good mood. I hope that when others see the show, it puts them in a good mood also.”
“You can’t leave the show not smiling," Mendy said. "It always makes me look forward to the holidays.”
Dawn Fuemmeler has been involved in theater productions since high school so it made sense for her to do YPPAT productions. She is also a lifelong dancer and currently teaches classes at BAC.
Fuemmeler’s daughter and son have both been involved as well.
Her son Ryan was the Nutcracker prince when he was 9. She recalled when Ryan and she crawled under the trap door box for his big reveal. As they waited crouching together in the dark, he looked at his mom and said, “This is the most fun that I’ve had in my whole life.” This still brings tears to Fuemmeler’s eyes to think of that memory.
“It really sparked his love of the stage,” she said.
Although the Fuemmelers are busy, her Christmas would not feel the same without a YPPAT show. “My fellow stage mates have become family to me.”
Ryan, a senior at FHS, said he finds time in his schedule for the show because practices are usually once a week.
In this upcoming performance, Ryan plays the role of a sailor in the Christmas past scene and dances in the Spanish and Russian parts of The Nutcracker portion.
“My mom and I have been in performances together ever since I first got involved in YPPAT,” said Ryan. “I actually really enjoy it because it creates memories that we can share together.”
“I think this show and other YPPAT productions are such an amazing addition to our community because they represent how the arts can thrive even in a location like Farmington. I also think it puts the people in our community in a much more festive holiday mood.”
Nate Michael has been in two Merry Christmas Show performances. This year he’s part of the adult cast in the Christmas past and present scenes. Michael’s daughter Chloe, 9, is performing as a candy cane in The Nutcracker Suite.
“Performing in this show is a wonderful way for us to create memories,” he said. “In some sense, performing in this show has become a nice Christmas tradition [for us].”
Angie Stone, of Farmington, is performing in “A Merry Christmas Show” for the first time. She’s joining her daughters Kerensa, 12, and Avelyn, 8, who are both repeat performers.
“I am super excited to join my girls in this adventure,” she said. “I am nervous about it but I felt that I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful production and make some memories with my girls while they aren’t yet too embarrassed by me.”
She said practices are typically Sundays, which are easier days for her family, although her weekend laundry progress has suffered. “My house may be a bit messier than normal, but it’s so worth it.”
“I also wanted to prove to myself I could do this,” said Stone. “I am generally not an outgoing person, so I am taking a chance at being brave and getting outside my comfort zone. I’m dragging my friend Pam Clifton along with me!”
She added that it’s fun to work behind the scenes. “You get a feeling for just what all goes into these productions being involved in that capacity, but being involved at this level, there is a totally new perspective.”
Daughter Kerensa is performing in her third Merry Christmas Show. In the past, she has played an elf, candy cane, little girl and rag doll. This year she is performing the roles of snow fairy, toy soldier and is a member of the theatrical dance ensemble.
She loves the experience of learning, rehearsing and spending time at the studio working on routines, all leading up to the performance.
“I think it’s amazing for my mom to be stepping out of her comfort zone for this,” said Kerensa. “I think it will really help her understand the perspective and hard work we go through to get this done. It’s going to be really cool to see her performing on stage like I always have.”
Avelyn, who is an angel and candy cane, agreed. “I’m super excited to be with my mom on stage.”
Her favorite part of this year’s production is when she gets to do a cartwheel during the candy canes’ dance.
“I’m really excited about that,” she said.
Kerensa’s best friend, Ava Clifton, is also performing in her third Merry Christmas Show. She’s playing the roles of village teenager, toy soldier and snow fairy.
“I love how we make improvements at each practice and are finally able to perfect the show for everyone to see our efforts and our determination and commitment over the last few months,” she said.
Clifton’s favorite part of the show is “Believe,” sung by Yon Wibskov, when snow fairies surround him in a beautiful and very touching piece.
“I love ‘Believe’ because the audience gets to see and feel the emotion from the singing and dancing,” said Clifton.
Reese Pinkley is a freshman at Farmington. This is her first time to perform in “A Merry Christmas Show.” Her younger sister Piper has been performing in YPPAT shows for several years.
She is a teenage villager in Christmas past and teen in the Christmas present scene.
With the show rapidly approaching, Pinkley said she’s not ready for it to come to an end. She plans to try out for the next performance.
This is also Madelyn Usherwood’s first Merry Christmas Show performance. She was in eight Nutcracker shows and had the opportunity to dance in the roles of Arabian princess, Snow Queen, Sugar Plum and more.
After her final Nutcracker season, she felt something was missing. She has not missed watching a single YPPAT performance. While seeing this past June’s BAC dance concert, Usherwood and dear friend Lindsey (Douglas) Basler realized it was time to get back on the stage.
“We currently live in a fast-paced culture where holidays have become elaborate events that we stress over, and at times have lost their purpose and spark,” she said. “But being a part of this performance brings focus to the important aspects, such as spreading holiday cheer and love.”
She said YPPAT productions create traditions for families who come to watch and for those who perform.
“It is about bringing generations together and celebrating in the magic of the holiday season.”
Basler is a BAC and YPPAT alumna but will perform in her first Merry Christmas Show this year.
“After your time on the stage comes to an end, you find a special place in the audience year after year,” she said, “and every year shedding a tear for the memories and for how wonderfully the productions have grown.”
Basler and Usherwood agreed in June that they “should go back to the place that holds such a special place in our hearts.”
Although Syr Charles Lyons has been part of two past Nutcracker shows, this is his first Merry Christmas Show. He’s part of the vocal cast and is a Russian dancer and Arabian prince during the Nutcracker scene.
“I am particularly honored to have been chosen to be the Arabian prince this year, as it is a role I have coveted since my first time watching the show,” Lyons said.
Deciding to be part of this show while living over an hour away from the rehearsal studio and still being an active college student has been challenging. He is double majoring in aerospace and mechanical engineering at Missouri S&T. With the show’s practices taking place on the weekends, he has been able to balance both.
“While committing to a theater production is not a particularly common thing for engineering students to do, I wouldn’t change my decision to do so for anything,” said Lyons. “I have only one regret regarding theater and BAC, and that is I didn’t begin performing with BAC earlier in my life.”
Amber Moss became involved with “A Merry Christmas Show” in 2017 when her daughters joined the production.
Before that, Moss helped Christine Rottler, wardrobe headmistress.
This year Moss is filling the role of wardrobe mistress with Anderson and Haupt. All four of her kids are in this year’s show: Elizabeth, 13, Emily, 11, Grayson, 9, and Olivia, 6.
“It’s so special to share this experience with my kids,” she said. “I love being behind the scenes with them.”
Her husband Ben is also part of the show in a less visible way. She wouldn’t be able to spend so many hours at the studio in the wardrobe room if Ben didn’t help to pick up or drop off their kids, put clothing racks together and other behind-the-scenes tasks.
“He helps keep everything and everyone running so I can focus on costumes during rehearsals,” Moss said.
Before practices even started, Moss hung costumes on racks to prepare for this YPPAT season. Most of the fittings are done on Sundays during or right after rehearsals. There are only about 11 Sundays to fit everyone and complete necessary alterations and repairs. The wardrobe department has several helpers who sew during their own children’s rehearsals.
Tickets for all performances can be purchased at the Farmington Civic Center front desk.
