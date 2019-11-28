Greetings Friends!
This week I had the privilege of speaking to the Lesterville civics class. The students were all very attentive and had great questions. It’s always a joy to see young people interested in government. I also had the opportunity to meet with the Piedmont Retired Teachers Association. We had a great discussion of the budget and bills that were passed in the last legislative session. Many of you may not realize it, but our retired teachers across the state continue to take an active role in proposed legislation.
Lawmakers join A.G. Schmitt to push for policies to curb violent crime
Members of the Missouri House and Senate joined Attorney General Eric Schmitt to advocate for legislative priorities designed to fight violent crime in Missouri’s urban areas. The group of elected officials spoke in favor of creating a carjacking statute and removing the residency requirement for St. Louis City police officers.
The carjacking statute is necessary because Missouri currently has no uniform charge for carjacking, which prevents uniform sentencing. Because of this, officers typically charge offenders with different crimes such as 1st or 2nd degree robbery or stealing, which all carry different sentences. Proponents of changing the law noted that the St. Louis metro area has seen 305 carjacking incidents in 2019.
Schmitt and the lawmakers who support the change say a statewide carjacking statute would allow prosecutors to apply one singular charge. The new carjacking statute would be classified as a class B felony, but other circumstances such as use of a deadly weapon could elevate the offense to a class A felony.
The group of elected officials also endorsed legislation to remove the residency requirements for St. Louis City police officers. Currently, officers must live within city limits in order to serve on the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. This requirement has stifled recruiting efforts and led the department of having a shortage of 124 officers.
The change would open the door to applicants who live outside the city. The increased flexibility will allow the department to recruit the best and brightest officers to serve. Many people from our area travel to St. Louis on a daily basis whether it’s for work, doctors appointments, the airport or for shopping. We all want to feel safe when we go and we do not have to worry about our loved ones that have to travel there.
You have free articles remaining.
Parson works to “clear the air” with Youth Vaping Awareness Campaign
At the beginning of October, Gov. Mike Parson signed an executive order directing three state departments to develop a statewide campaign to educate, warn, and deter the use of vaping devices among Missouri’s youth. This week, Gov. Parson unveiled the state’s Clear the Air youth vaping awareness campaign to bring attention to the risks of using electronic cigarettes and vaping products.
Parson said the Departments of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), and Public Safety (DPS) have spent the last month working hard to develop the campaign. The departments worked together with partners from additional state departments and external agencies to learn more about the epidemic and how existing resources could be used for education on e-cigarette use.
The Clear the Air campaign will educate Missourians on the dangers associated with youth vaping by dispelling myths and providing facts about how the products and chemicals impact the health and brain development of our youth. The social media portion of the Clear the Air campaign, which consists of graphics and a series of videos specifically targeting Missouri’s youth, launched on YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat today. A website for youth to learn more about the public health issue was also created at stopthevapemissouri.org.
In a news release, Parson noted that the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) enforces Missouri and federal laws that ban the sale of tobacco and vaping products to persons under age 18. Each year, ATC conducts about 6,000 enforcement operations and inspections of retailers across the state. Over the last month, ATC’s six full-time tobacco and vaping enforcement agents have emphasized enforcement efforts at retailers who sell vaping products.
The state ATC supervisor said, “Our enforcement operations show that across Missouri, 83 percent of retailers are checking IDs and refusing sales to those who are under age 18. We're confident that through continuing enforcement and merchant education and training we can move the compliance percentage closer to 100 percent. Even more important, we’d like to see fewer and fewer young people tempted by vaping. We believe the Clear the Air campaign can help make that happen, and we’re committed to working with everyone interested in fighting this threat to the health of Missouri’s youth.”
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.