I’m one of those "old-timers" who still recite the name of every person who lived on West Liberty Street during my childhood. I still call the buildings downtown by their former names and/or the names of their then owners/managers.
I don’t feel it’s really living in the past (that’s my story and I’m sticking to it) but more enjoying those good memories that have been stockpiled for the golden years.
It’s the same thing when I drive down OO highway south of Farmington. We used to go that way a lot to get to Uncle Henry and Aunt Ethel Detring’s Hereford Farm. Along the way we’d pass farm after farm with a lot of them operated by Detrings and Kollmeyers. These were all hard-working cattle/dairy and crop farmers. No eight-hour days, vacation or holidays, sick-leave or pension plans for them.
They worked sun-up to sun-down and sometimes beyond depending on the weather forecast and the health of their stock. It was and is a hard, exhausting, often thankless lifestyle that depended solely upon the farmer, the moods of the weather and the market prices whether it was a good year or not.
I applaud those of the younger generation (often of the same families) who carry on the family farming business today. These are still the ones who are the backbone of the Midwest: strong people, strong faith, strong character and strong work-ethics.
But many of the old farms and diaries now sprout subdivisions of homes, condos and apartments instead of wheat, corn and soybean. When I pass these former rich rural acres, I still call out the names of the early owners and recall memories of some of them.
The former Kollmeyer Dairy Farm was one of them that is now a part of the past. Kenny Kollmeyer once operated the farm and had a herd of 100 fine Holstein dairy cows. It required him and his helpers to be up at 4 a.m. every morning to go out to milk the cows so the fresh product would be in cans and ready to be picked up that day by the Dairy Farmers of America, a cooperative organization.
For years the Kollmeyers milked each cow by hand twice a day!!! They later went to using electric milking machines, but the cleaning, attending and feeding of the cattle continued as a hands-on job. Finally, in 1999 Kenny “modernized” the milking operation by going hi-tech and installing a computerized system. Each cow traded in her traditional cowbell accessory for a computer chip with her own personal I.D. number that dangled from her collar. At milking-feeding times, the cows would orderly file into the milking shed knowing which of the twelve milking stations was hers.
The sensors would read each cow’s chip as she entered the barn and then again when she reached her own milking station. When the automatic machines had been attached and the milking finished the cows would be released and then head for the feed barn where chips were again read and the individually allotted amount of food for each cow would be released into the appropriate feeding station that matched the I.D.
The amount of feed released corresponded with the amount of milk she had produced; no more and no less. It was the old “you give some, and you get some” strategy.
The cows knew when it was time for each milking and feeding and would start heading on their own for the appropriate shed. Since the herd was large, some of them were kept in a field across OO Highway from the barns. Therefore, for those who traveled OO it was well known that at certain times of the day the gates would be opened and the cows would go lumbering across the highway as the cows, who rarely hurry or run, would sashay along a their own pace regally ignoring the cars and trucks that might be stopped in both directions waiting for the parade to end.
It was quite a sight, and for this town-girl, one I always enjoyed watching as the indifferent cows did their model stroll across the road.
Sadly, the Kollmeyer Dairy Farm ceased operations several years later due to the pressure of large commercialized and corporate owned dairy farms. But I still slow down when on OO highway as I near the old Kollmeyer Farm, just in case one straggling cow might make her way across the road.
A final note from this author: I had the fun and privilege of interviewing and doing a story on the Kollmeyer operation in 1999 when I was editor of the Press (Yes, Virginia, I was once an editor!). In the same Aug. 18 issue, I also wrote my Around Town column with a tongue-in-cheek article about the operation, titling it “Elsie the Computerized Cow.”
It brought several appreciative comments at that time, and I’ll reprint it in my next column. In the meantime, if you’re traveling OO Highway give a salute when you pass the Kollmeyer Farm in recognition of all the old farms and farm families who added so much to the heritage and growth of this area. God Bless them all.
