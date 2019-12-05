{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Dinkins

Greetings Friends!

I had a great time visiting with so many people at the Ellington Senior Center this week. As always, it was a wonderful meal. If you have not stopped in for lunch, I encourage you to do so sometime. You can always count on good food and good fellowship.

I have been working hard getting my bills ready to pre-file for the upcoming legislative session. I have several bills that I will be filing, some from last year that did not make it through the process and some new ones that constituents have spoken with me about.

A Time to Be Thankful

As we move into the holiday season it’s common for our schedules to become extremely hectic. Whether it’s because of numerous family and community events, shopping for presents, or what is oftentimes a considerable amount of travel, things to speed up during this time of the year and the hours and days seem to disappear too quickly. That’s why it is important during the holiday season to do our best to slow down and take a moment to appreciate the here and now. It’s important that we recognize the many blessings we are fortunate to have as Missourians and Americans.

This is the time of year to remember that we are truly blessed to live in the greatest nation in the world. Ours is a land built on the principles of freedom, democracy, opportunity, and equality. Here in these United States of America, we can achieve our dreams and raise our families while having peace of mind that we will remain safe and secure. We’re also able to enjoy moments with good friends and family, as well as some delicious food and maybe even a little football. And in doing so, we are reminded of how fortunate we are to live in a nation where we are free to gather and celebrate in the way we see fit.

Thanksgiving also is a time to remember that not all Missourians are fortunate enough to have a warm meal and the comforts of a nurturing home. As we appreciate our own blessings, we also must take time to acknowledge that the less fortunate need our help. That’s why the holiday season is a perfect time to work with your church or organizations like the Salvation Army or the local food bank to provide food and clothing to those in need. Your contribution can take the form of donations of goods, or your time if you have it to spare. Whatever the case, know that anything you can do will be of immense help to those who could use a helping hand.

During this time of thanks, let me also express how deeply appreciative I am to have the privilege of serving as your state representative. It has been an honor, a blessing, and an experience that has forever altered my life in a profoundly positive way. I will certainly have your family, and all the families of this district, in mind as I think about the legislative session that begins in January and the things we can do as a legislature to make our great state even greater. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to serve as your voice in the halls of government.

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out to me with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your representative, I am here to assist you however, I can. I can be reached by email at chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.

