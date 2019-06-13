Greetings Friends of the 144th Legislative District!
This week I traveled back to Jefferson City to be a part of a private ceremony with Gov. Parson. The governor was signing bills and my House Bill 655 was one that was to be signed. House Bill 655 was my feral hog bill that would allow landowners to designate whomever they want as the land owner’s agent for the purpose of hunting feral hogs. Feral Hogs are a huge problem in our area and we need to do whatever we can to eradicate this invasive species.
While in Jefferson City, I took time to tour the destruction caused from the tornado and the flooding. We have been very fortunate in our area that we are not having to deal with these tragedies that a lot of the rest of the state was been going through. Please remember to keep all of these communities in your thoughts and prayers and they continue to endure these circumstances and work to get their homes and lives back to normal.
This Sunday I was honored to be able to present a House Resolution to E.H. and Ella Peck of Lowndes commemorating their seventieth wedding anniversary. In today’s day and age this is an extraordinary accomplishment. They are a wonderful example for others to follow. Many friends, neighbors and family showed up to help them celebrate.
Parson Signs Legislation to Protect, Promote State Agriculture (SB 391)
Gov. Parson recently signed legislation that is meant to protect the state’s number one industry. The bill, which was approved by the Missouri General Assembly during the 2019 regular session, will provide consistency in the way farm operations across the state are regulated.
The legislation addresses a problem in current state law that has resulted in inconsistent regulations placed on farms throughout the state by county commissions and health boards. SB 391 will not block county ordinances or restrict local control. Instead it will ensure regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations are consistent and not more stringent than state laws.
This is about agricultural development, it's about jobs, it's about food security and it's about consistency. The legislation will also establish the Joint Committee on Agriculture. The committee will study the economic impact of Missouri’s agriculture industry, as well as efforts to improve environmental stewardship while improving the economic sustainability of Missouri agriculture. The committee will also look at incentives to encourage best practices to scientifically address Missouri’s carbon footprint.
Senate Bill 391 is a big win for Missouri farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses. We’ve now opened the doors that will allow Missouri to lead the way in meeting a growing world food demand and ensure we keep more agriculture production in our state, strengthening Missouri’s number one industry.
Protecting Victims of Domestic Violence (HBs 243 & 544)
During the 2019 legislative session, the General Assembly approved legislation meant to protect victims of domestic violence. The bill sponsored by Rep. Neely whom I previously worked for, which now awaits the governor’s signature, would make changes to Missouri’s landlord-tenant laws in an effort to ensure domestic violence victims have a safe place to live.
The legislation aims to address an issue that sometimes occurs when a person is trying to get out of a domestic violence situation and needs to find a new place to live. Victims often live with their abusers or their abuser knows their address. If the victim is under a lease agreement, they can have a hard time relocating because landlords are under no legal obligation to let them out of their lease.
In an effort to better protect victims of domestic violence, lawmakers approved legislation to let victims break a lease in order to relocate to a safer place. The bill would prevent anyone at risk of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking from being evicted, being denied tenancy, or violating a lease agreement as a result of that risk. Anyone who is a victim, or is in imminent danger of being victimized, would be able to use this as a defense if a landlord takes them to court. The bills would establish what evidence a landlord must accept as proof of such situations.
If signed into law, Missouri would join at least 18 other states that have laws requiring landlords to let domestic violence victims break their lease.
Helping Missouri’s Senior Population (SB 275)
The General Assembly was able to make a significant step forward during the 2019 session to meet the needs of Missouri’s growing senior population. Lawmakers approved a bill to create the Senior Services Growth and Development Program to help Missouri seniors who are currently unable to access services due to a lack of adequate funding.
The legislation dedicates a funding source for Missouri seniors for in-home services provided by the state’s Area Agencies on Aging (AAA), such as meals, in-home care, ombudsman services, and transportation. Missouri has ten AAAs, each responsible for providing services to seniors in specific regions of the state. The state’s AAAs are currently able to serve only 10 percent of Missouri’s eligible seniors. The new funding source will help seniors stay in their home and avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and placement in long-term care.
Beginning January 1, 2020, the Director of the Department of Revenue will deposit 5 percent, phased in over two years, of the premium tax collected from certain insurance companies and associations in the "Senior Services Growth and Development Program Fund". The funds will exclude any moneys statutorily mandated to be transferred to the State School Moneys Fund and will also exclude the cost of collection. The revenue stream will be placed in a special fund in the State Treasury and the Department of Health and Senior Services will disburse the funds to the AAAs.
Missouri’s senior population has grown but the number of caregivers has diminished. The state is not keeping pace with the needs of its growing senior population. By creating a cost effective, sustainable source of revenue for senior programs, it will strengthen home and community-based services, and help seniors to remain in their homes longer. By helping seniors to stay in their homes, the bill has the added benefit of saving the state millions of dollars in future Medicaid expenses.
I was deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ellington’s School Superintendent, Mike Redlich. I had the privilege of working with Dr. Redlich on several education issues. He was very passionate about his work and he will be deeply missed by his colleagues and students. Please remember to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.
As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.