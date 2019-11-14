A common occurrence I’m finding is that as one ages, trips down memory lane occur more frequently — and often with surprising outcomes. This is especially true when more than one or two people are meandering along the same memory path together.
These impulsive journeys are frequently begun by such innocuous remarks by one person as, “I visited briefly with Mary Keller today at her independent living condo. Remember? Her sister worked at the customer service desk at the bank when we worked there.”
First friend’s response: “I thought Mary was the name of the one who worked at the bank, and her sister’s name was something else and she was the one who worked at the old Rozier’s Store.”
First speaker: “No, Mary worked at the Rozier Store, and you know, married Herbert Keller who graduated two years ahead of us from high school. He’s the one our friend Susan Smith had such a crush on.”
Responder: “Then what was the name of the sister who worked at the bank if it wasn’t Mary? And what happened to Herbert?”
First speaker: “Herbert worked as an insurance agent until he died several years ago. That was when Mary sold their home on Boyce and moved into the condo. I can’t remember the name of her sister who was younger and worked at the bank.”
Responder: “I still think that was Mary, but I don’t remember the name of the one who I worked with at Rozier’s. Mrs. Huntington’s daughter might know.”
First speaker: “Mrs. Huntington’s daughter worked there? I thought she was much too young to have worked at Rozier’s.”
Responder: “No, but Mrs. Huntington did work there and her daughter Blanche might know the name of the Keller woman who worked there at the same time.”
First Speaker: “I’m sure that was Mary, but what’s Blanche’s last name now, so we could ask her?”
Responder: “Oh, you know, she worked as a receptionist for Dr. Watts for many years. Blanche… Blanche….”
Third member of the group, who had just been listening and had no idea who Mary or any of the others were, responds: “Blanche Webster?”
Both of the other speakers: “Yes! Blanche Webster! Thank you. With all three of us we might come up with the answer!”
A poignant pause, then the third speaker says: “I’m completely confused. Just what was the question we’re trying to answer?”
Original speaker and first responder look at one another blankly for a moment and then start laughing.
Original speaker sheepishly admits: “I think we’ve forgotten what it was and who it was we were trying to remember!”
Third speaker: “Well, you two covered a lot of ground and I heard of a lot of new people along the way, but the trail has become so murky, I don’t think any of us would recognize the destination even if we stumbled upon it.”
The other two laughingly agreed and the conversation steered into other avenues. Then, later as they were all at the door preparing to leave, the first responder, said, “Well, if you see Mary again, be sure to ask her where her sister Helen is now.”
The other two startled friends simultaneously asked: “Who’s Helen?!”
Coming up:
Wednesday, Nov. 20... Camelot Nursing & Rehabilitation Center invites the public to attend a free program on “What everyone needs to know concerning what Medicare and Medicaid cover for nursing home care.” The program will be held at 6 that evening at Camelot. Plenty of parking, light refreshments served.
Saturday, Nov. 23… The 14th annual Help the Hungry Bake Sale will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the St. Joseph Catholic Church School auditorium. Don’t miss this chance to buy everything from homemade baked goods to pet treats! The annual auction and the always fun Pastor’s Cake Auction are highlights of the morning. All proceeds go to the two community food pantries.
The annual Community Thanksgiving Worship Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26th at Memorial United Methodist Church on North Street. All are welcome.
