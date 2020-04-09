× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Friends,

I hope you and your families are safe and taking all precautionary measures to help fight and prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus. This is a very trying time for all of us, but I assure you that our governor, his staff, and the legislators are exploring all venues legally available to us to help us overcome and move past this pandemic into a safer tomorrow.

The latest news from Jefferson City is that the legislature will go into session next Wednesday for the purpose of passing a supplemental budget and get us through this fiscal year, which ends on June 30th. The most important part of this is to take the national stimulus funds coming down from the federal government and make it available to programs like the Paycheck Protection Program.

I encourage all small businesses to access the web site for the SBA, which can be found at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance makes loans available to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations. Applicants on this site can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications. SBA’s customer service number is 800-659-2955. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 21.