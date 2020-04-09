Dear Friends,
I hope you and your families are safe and taking all precautionary measures to help fight and prevent the continued spread of the coronavirus. This is a very trying time for all of us, but I assure you that our governor, his staff, and the legislators are exploring all venues legally available to us to help us overcome and move past this pandemic into a safer tomorrow.
The latest news from Jefferson City is that the legislature will go into session next Wednesday for the purpose of passing a supplemental budget and get us through this fiscal year, which ends on June 30th. The most important part of this is to take the national stimulus funds coming down from the federal government and make it available to programs like the Paycheck Protection Program.
I encourage all small businesses to access the web site for the SBA, which can be found at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance makes loans available to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations. Applicants on this site can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications. SBA’s customer service number is 800-659-2955. The deadline to apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan is Dec. 21.
As our federal and state government and leaders try to work out solutions to all of the problems arising as a result of the coronavirus, first and foremost is the health and well-being of our citizens. On the state level, Dr. Randall Williams is leading the charge and working with our state and local governments, as well as county health departments to set parameters on how to be the safest we can be and to stop the spread of Covid-19 that continues to affect our families and our communities.
In addition to protecting our health, the federal government has put forward plans to address our workforce and economy. As of now, that has consisted of three separate phases, with a fourth potentially in the making. Here's a breakdown of those phases:
Phase I consists of an $8 billion dollars for extra funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) National Institutes of Health (NIH), the State Department, Small Business Administration (SBA) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)
Phase II consists of an estimated $100 billion dollars put toward free coronavirus testing including for the uninsured, two weeks of paid sick and family leave, increased federal funds for Medicaid and food security programs, and increased unemployment insurance benefits.
Phase III consists of two rounds of direct payments to taxpayers, on April 6 and May 18, costing $250 billion each. The amounts would be based on income level and family size. $300 billion would be put aside to aid in small business loans, with employers of 500 employees or fewer being eligible. It also includes a $50 billion bailout for the airline industry and $150 billion to other industries affected, including hotels, casinos, cruise line operators and shopping mall operators.
Discussions on a potential Phase IV are ongoing, with the focus being placed on the health of city and county governments, potential options for infrastructure spending, and lengthening paid leave time.
As we continue working to figure out this very fluid situation, I remind you that filling out your census is more important now than ever. The emergency funding Missouri is receiving during this pandemic is based on Missouri's census population data, and it is important for everyone to do their part by filling out the 2020 Census. For every child that is not counted, Missouri loses out on $1,300 per child, and if we add that for the next 10 years, that would be $13,000 lost for just one child not being counted so please send in your census survey as soon as possible.
House to resume session approving supplemental budget
As I mentioned above, members of the Missouri House of Representatives will return to the Missouri State Capitol building on Wednesday, April 8 to approve a supplemental budget bill that will provide vital funding for the state’s efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19. House members had approved a version of the bill with funding for coronavirus efforts before Congress had approved the federal stimulus package. The House and Senate are now set to agree on a new version of the bill that will contain additional funding the state will receive from the stimulus bills.
House Speaker Elijah Haahr and Majority Floor Leader Rob Vescovo issued a joint statement saying, “Upon the governor’s new recommended changes and passage by the Senate next Wednesday, the House plans to immediately convene to debate, and vote on the supplemental budget bill, authorizing millions of dollars to battle the coronavirus. Having passed the supplemental budget three weeks ago, it is imperative that the legislature move without delay to keep Missouri’s government operating during this crisis and provide the needed resources to those on the front lines of this pandemic.”
The supplemental budget bill contains funding that will keep state government functioning through the end of the fiscal year, which ends on June 30 of 2020. In addition to funding for the state’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, the bill contains funding for items ranging from early childhood education to services for seniors to enhanced access to care for uninsured children. The final version will contain additional federal dollars designed to help the state deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
When members return for the vote on the supplemental budget bill, they will practice appropriate social distancing to help minimize the risk of potential coronavirus exposure. The State Capitol has been closed to the public but will be opened while the legislature is in session. Members, essential staff and members of the public with an interest in the supplemental budget will only be admitted after having their temperature taken and answering questions to ensure they haven’t potentially been exposed to the virus.
During debate, members will remain in their offices until it is time to speak or vote on the bill. Leadership from both parties are working together to ensure members who want to speak on the bill will have the opportunity to enter the House Chamber one at a time to do so. Members will then be called individually to the House Chamber to vote.
The House and Senate plan to have the bill approved by Wednesday and on to the Governor’s desk so that it can be signed into law. The public can view the discussion on the supplemental budget bill by visiting the House website at https://house.mo.gov/ and clicking the “Video” link.
Spending restrictions announced to ensure balanced budget
Because of the severe impact of COVID-19, the state has seen its once-healthy economic growth stagnate and is now expecting a significant revenue decline. In order to ensure the budget remains balanced and the state will have the funds necessary to combat the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson this week announced $180 million in expenditure restrictions.
Parson said, “The impact of COVID-19 has already been hard felt in our economy. More people are staying home, business operations have been limited, many people have lost their jobs, and state revenues are down. This has had a serious impact on our anticipated economic growth, so we’ve had to take a hard look at our budget and make some very difficult decisions.”
The governor’s restrictions include reduced funding for several state departments including the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, Department of Transportation, Office of Administration, Department of Natural Resources, and the Department of Economic Development, among others. The Judiciary and Secretary of State also worked to identify savings in their own budgets that can be restricted.
The House Budget Committee chairman expressed his appreciation for Governor Parson making the difficult decision to restrict expenditures and said, “They were necessary to ensure the state can provide essential government services and be as prepared as possible to deal with the pandemic throughout the rest of the fiscal year.”
Gov. Parson’s office anticipates the additional federal funding that will be contained in the supplemental budget bill will help the state deal with the projected budget shortfall.
A complete list of the governor’s expenditure restrictions can be viewed at the following link: https://oa.mo.gov/budget-planning/budget-information/2020-budget-information.
As always, I urge you all to stay safe and continue taking the proper measures to keep not just your family and friends safe, but your neighbors, coworkers, and all of those essential workers who are putting themselves on the line. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers. I am confident that if we all do our part, we will all get through this together.
Stay safe, stay strong!
