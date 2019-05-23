I recently have had Francie Carrow as my guest talking about former businesses and placed on Liberty Street that he recalled. Our visits to the past have been heard on “Speaking of That,” a radio show I do for Camelot on KREI twice a month.
My doing a program on KREI is in itself a ‘blast from the past’ as I worked there for about eight years as an announcer/newscaster/DJ when Cecil Roberts owned the station. Although I had no previous radio experience, Cecil thought bringing me on board as a female announcer would be different and a novelty at that time. That’s sometimes how life works, as I found radio was something I very much enjoyed doing and the audience accepted. Who knew?
Anyway, numerous years later, I’m again doing a show and much enjoy having guests to interview on various topics, with assistance from the always personable and interested Mark Toti. Francie has been the latest.
We started the memory trail at the far east end of Liberty Street near the Lutheran Church and came west. At that time the street was far different from today. Among the places Francie recalled and one of the most recognizable names today, was the old Schramm business consortium. It covered the block that began just east of the curve that melds Ste. Gen Avenue into Liberty. It consisted of the Schramm Coal Company, ice plant and Schramm Bottling Company of both soda and milk.
This enterprising company still holds many fond memories for me as a young child. I recall clearly a Mr. Schramm (possibly Charles, a relative of the owner) who delivered milk to homes around Farmington. Mom would set out the empty Schramm milk bottles on the side porch with a note for her order of the day. Later, she would send me out to bring in the fresh milk that came in glass bottles with the Schramm name printed in bright green on the front.
The top was sealed with a cardboard cap that fit tightly in the opening. The problem with this system was on a cold winter day, you might find the cap off and a spout of frozen milk coming from the top. I found several of those bottles and a Schramm’s soda bottle or two when clearing out the basement of the old LePere home.
Another fond memory about the Schramm Company is their old ice truck that came around the neighborhoods to make deliveries of ice to go in the wooden iceboxes that were the refrigerators of the day in many homes. A square sign would be placed in the window of the home with the size of the ice block wanted facing up.
In the summer it was the forerunner of the modern ice cream truck for the neighborhood kids; and Billy Sutherland, Martha Haynes and I watched for it with much anticipation. The big truck would lumber to a stop in front of a house and we’d go running towards it. No dimes required here, just a chorus of, “Can we have an ice chip, please?” was needed.
The driver would lift the heavy, black, I think, leather cover over the back, jump in and chip the required size of ice from one of the large blocks stored there. The resulting chips from the separation process were our reward of a treat. He would hand out the chips, then grasp the ordered ice block with special large tongs, drop the truck’s cover and carry the ice to the homeowner. I remember that he wore a large, black leather cape to protect him as he carried the ice on his shoulder.
Those ice chips were wonderfully cooling treasures on a steamy, hot, Missouri summer day. I can still recall the pleasure of holding the melting chips in my mouth. Those were happy childhood moments and they were free.
Mark and I had a great time hearing Francie’s stories of those now mostly gone or greatly changed businesses along Liberty. He’s been a guest twice and I’m hoping to have him on several more times over the coming months. The program airs on KREI at 9:30 a.m. — on the second and fourth Mondays of the month — and I hope you join us.
I’ll cover more about Liberty Street in the early days in future columns as learned from Francie, the Plummers and others who have knowledge of the history of the businesses that were located there.
In another nod to history, I received a note recently from Barbara Tetley Anderson, the daughter of former residents, Kathryn Zieba Tetley and the late Clarence Tetley. Barbara was the one who shared information last year regarding the Tetley family who had been among the well-known families of the community for many years, beginning with their ownership of the former Tetley Jewelry Store.
Following is her message that many readers will enjoy seeing familiar names and references:
“I have made discoveries from my Great-Grandmother’s photo albums, and with the help of my distant cousin, James Ellery Gay, I learned that we had several photos of Samuel Tucker Gay, who was the brother of my Great-Grandmother Ann Tucker Gay Tetley. Lo and behold. Samuel is James’s Great-Great Grandfather. My sister had a small bible with the signature of “S. T. Gay” inside, and we determined it was Samuel’s. My sister mailed the bible to James, the rightful owner, and he was very pleased to receive it. Just another happy ending to a family story.
“On another subject, we had a 90th birthday party for my Mom [Kathryn Zieba Tetley] at the end of April. Her high school friends from Farmington came for the day, Francie & Beulah Carrow, Hilda Bryant and Mary Helen Roberts. Uncle Bob Tetley [another FHS graduate from about 1944-45] could not attend. However, his son Gary Tetley (my cousin) and his wife came to town the following week. It was so great to see them. I feel a real calling to come back to Farmington soon and check out the Ancestry/Genealogy in the library!”
Farmington has long and deep roots for many former residents of this community and they appear to be still alive through their progeny.
Other markers of history are coming up. A reminder to take a deep breath and prepare to plunge into the festivities of Country Days which begin on Friday morning May 31st and continues through the weekend! It’s always a busy time in Farmington.
The Farmington History Museum has scheduled its benefit “Back to the Past” walk of historic West Columbia Street for Saturday, June 22nd. Eight individual guided tours are planned for that day to begin at the Farmington High School Field House. Stops will be made in front of ten selected homes to learn their history from volunteer docents. Tickets will be available beginning June 3rd only at the main branch of First State Community Bank, the event’s generous sponsor.
Enjoy a wonderful summer and the many events offered in our own and surrounding communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.