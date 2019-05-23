The 2019 legislative session has reached its final week, and my fellow senators and I have worked hard to pass numerous pieces of important legislation.
On Monday afternoon, we debated Senate Bill 68. This workforce development bill includes Senate Bill 16, the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant. I was proud to sponsor this legislation and promote workforce development in our state, which was one of the governor’s priorities for this session. I engaged in several meetings on SB 16 to discuss the values of the bill, and I was happy to play a role in getting this important piece of legislation across the finish line.
The debate on SB 68 turned into a 27 hour filibuster to delay a vote on the legislation. Language was added to the bill that would allow the state of Missouri to award tax credits to motor vehicle manufacturing companies, specifically General Motors (GM). Earlier this month, GM announced a plan to possibly invest in Missouri and expand its current operations in Wentzville.
Filibusters are generally seen as a negative aspect of state government, and it is easy to understand this response. It appears to halt the legislative proceedings with little result. However, there are certainly positive aspects of a filibuster. The purpose of a filibuster is to delay a vote on a bill. Usually, a filibuster allows a senator to voice their concerns regarding a piece of legislation, highlight important details of the bill and make sure their colleagues fully understand every aspect of the bill.
Many times compromises are made during a filibuster. Last year, I was involved in a filibuster on a bill concerning utilities and rate mechanisms, so I understand their importance. While the Senate ultimately passed SB 68 on Tuesday afternoon, it was important for my colleagues to have the opportunity to voice their concerns with the legislation.
This week, my colleagues and I debated House Bill 126, commonly referred to as the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.” House Bill 126 sets new limitations on abortions, specifies that the General Assembly intends to protect the right to life of all humans, born and unborn, and declares that Missouri is a “sanctuary of life” that protects all women and their unborn children.
This legislation bans all abortions after eight weeks, except in the case of a medical emergency. House Bill 126 received approval from the Missouri Senate early Thursday morning, and the House passed the bill on May 17. It will now go to the governor’s desk for his consideration.
Capitol Visits
I always appreciate hearing your opinions and concerns regarding your state government. Please feel free to contact me in Jefferson City at 573-751-4008. You may write me at Gary Romine, Missouri Senate, State Capitol, Jefferson City, MO 65101; or email me at gary.romine@senate.mo.gov. For more information, please visit my official Senate webpage at www.senate.mo.gov/romine.
