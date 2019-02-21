Try 1 month for 99¢
Absentee voting underway in St. Francois County

If for whatever reason you're unable to get to a voting precinct to cast your vote in the April 2 general municipal election, you can request an absentee ballot to do so. The deadline for casting an absentee ballot, however, is March 20.

Even though it’s more than a month until the April 2 general municipal election, St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler’s office has been busy for the last few weeks preparing and mailing absentee ballots.

“Absentee balloting [started Tuesday],” Engler said. “You can vote anytime between now and the day of the election.”

Voters shouldn't get complacent though, because requests for the April 2 election must be received on or before March 20. If a request for an absentee ballot is received after 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday prior to the election, regardless of when it was mailed, a ballot will not be forthcoming.

Because of all the entities involved, from school boards and city councils to fire department funding and local tax levies, spring elections can bring their own special challenges when dealing with ballots.

“We have 37 different ballot combinations in the county because of the overlapping school districts and cities and a lot of issues on the ballot,” Engler said. “I just voted and the only thing I had to vote on were two unopposed school board members and the school tax ballot issue. If I lived in the city, I would have had a city council vote. That’s why there are 37 different ballots.”

Engler explained that part of the absentee ballot involves mailing out ballots for two groups of voters — those in the military and the disabled.

“Last week the overseas service men and women’s ballots went out,” he said.

According to Engler, the disabled absentee voters require more correspondence to properly process their vote.

“There are roughly 600 people who have absentee ballots sent to them,” he said. “We sent them a letter a few weeks ago asking them if they want to vote in this election. So far, 188 said 'yes' and those are being mailed out to them.

"Those will come back in the mail. Those folks have already been ID’d. They had to sign a waiver that they were disabled and permanently wanted an absentee ballot mailed to them.”

The clerk’s office started the day with all the staff voting absentee. Engler noted that along with himself, most of his staff are either new or learning how to process the absentee vote.

“I was the first voter,” Engler said. “I am going to be working all day during the election, so I have to absentee vote. The reason I did it, was that I wanted the new people to go through it before working with the public.”

