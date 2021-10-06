Acclaimed Midwestern author, photographer coming to MAC

The Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) Second Annual Creative Writing Contest will conclude with a public reading of the winning entries following a brief Creative Writing Workshop featuring Missouri author Justin Hamm.
Winners will be announced Oct. 13, prior to the workshop at Mineral Area College Fine Arts Gallery (Theater Foyer) at 3 p.m. Oct. 23. Hamm will offer a Photography Seminar the same day in the MAC Gallery space at 6 p.m.
Hamm was a featured artist in 2020 selected by the Missouri Arts Council, recognized as a poet, photographer, and citizen of the American Middle West, currently residing in Mexico, Missouri. The prolific writer serves as K-12 librarian to four small schools in the North Callaway School District in the rural country north of Jefferson City.
According to Hamm, he began writing poetry at a young age "after being introduced to some of the classics through our school curriculum. It became something to do that set me apart from other kids, an identity and an outlet. Eventually, I realized how important it was to me and I've been writing poems ever since. I've also published fiction and reviews on occasion, but I always return to poetry. I enjoy the compression and immediacy of poems."
Originally from the flatlands of central Illinois, Hamm now lives near Twain territory in Missouri. He is the founding editor of the Museum of Americana, (an online magazine at themuseumofamericana.net) and the author of three collections of poetry, The Inheritance, American Ephemeral, and Lessons in Ruin, and a book of photographs titled Midwestern.
His poems, stories, photos, and reviews have appeared in Nimrod, The Midwest Quarterly, Sugar House Review, Pittsburgh Poetry Review, and a host of other publications. Recent work has also been selected for New Poetry from the Midwest (2014, New American Press) and the Stanley Hanks Memorial Poetry Prize from the St. Louis Poetry Center.
Justin’s poetry/photography show entitled Midwestern has traveled the Midwest region, appearing in a number of galleries over the two years leading up to 2019. In 2019, his poem “Goodbye, Sancho Panza” was studied by approximately 50,000 students worldwide as a part of the World Scholar’s Cup curriculum. Hamm served as the keynote speaker at the World Scholar's Cup in Manila, Philippines.
A photography exhibit will host Hamm's works depicting Midwestern relics so familiar to the landscape.
"I find his images of solitary farm tractors, silenced railyards, abandoned autos, wayworn signposts and other time-defeated places offer intimate connections with Midwest Americana…," said his long-time publisher, Jeffrey Alfier, founder and co-editor of the Blue Horse Press and San Pedro River Review. "Through superb depth of field, clarity and precision, the scrutiny of his camera links past and present, bestowing to the viewer an intimate, poignant, often spectral, aura of transience."
"Justin's photographs resonate with me as a view into my own childhood," said Scottye Adkins, MACOA executive director. "There is a rawness of truth and resilience to the subjects. Those who romanticize about days gone by or thrive upon creating characters and stories around a long-empty house, a faded red barn or past-its-prime Chevrolet will take pause when viewing his photographs. Likewise, his poetry is awash with magnificent imagery and experiences of youth in the Midwest described to the utmost detail. The reader is carried through the years to the moments that are so familiar."
"It’s mournful and sad because there’s a lot of decay around us,” Hamm said. “But if you also look at those things, you see the sturdiness of the past, as well. Many of those things could be totally gone, but they are stubborn, kind of like people in the Midwest sometimes, and they don’t totally disappear. The rural and rustic are the vision of the Midwest that I saw throughout my childhood, and I imagine that's why I'm still attracted to them now. We form our strongest impressions in childhood."
At the heart of Hamm’s work is a celebration of the everyday.
“I’m kind of obsessed with it," he said. "I think poets and photographers tend to be watchers, people watchers. The everyday has a lot of drama in it. Something as simple as an old thing sitting in a field has a drama to it or a story. I hope that photographing or describing everyday things in a poem, I can pass that love on to somebody else.”
The events of Saturday, Oct. 23, will encompass Justin Hamm's photography exhibit beginning at 2 p.m., a Creative Writing Workshop with public readings of the winning entries from the Creative Writing Contest at 3 p.m. followed by a break. Hamm will subsequently provide a Photography Seminar at 6 p.m. These events are free to the public and are made possible with public support from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.