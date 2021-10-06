Acclaimed Midwestern author, photographer coming to MAC

"It’s mournful and sad because there’s a lot of decay around us,” Hamm said. “But if you also look at those things, you see the sturdiness of the past, as well. Many of those things could be totally gone, but they are stubborn, kind of like people in the Midwest sometimes, and they don’t totally disappear. The rural and rustic are the vision of the Midwest that I saw throughout my childhood, and I imagine that's why I'm still attracted to them now. We form our strongest impressions in childhood."

At the heart of Hamm’s work is a celebration of the everyday.

“I’m kind of obsessed with it," he said. "I think poets and photographers tend to be watchers, people watchers. The everyday has a lot of drama in it. Something as simple as an old thing sitting in a field has a drama to it or a story. I hope that photographing or describing everyday things in a poem, I can pass that love on to somebody else.”

The events of Saturday, Oct. 23, will encompass Justin Hamm's photography exhibit beginning at 2 p.m., a Creative Writing Workshop with public readings of the winning entries from the Creative Writing Contest at 3 p.m. followed by a break. Hamm will subsequently provide a Photography Seminar at 6 p.m. These events are free to the public and are made possible with public support from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

