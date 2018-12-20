Try 1 month for 99¢

While everybody enjoys receiving a pretty Christmas card in the mail, sometimes there's even better ways to celebrate the holiday season

In lieu of sending Christmas cards to its clients, Ameriprise Financial Services, located at 562 Maple Valley Drive in Farmington, makes a contribution to Season of Hope.

Pictured left to right are SCCP Director, Bill Bunch; Kory Kleppe; Lisa Reynolds; and Janet Renshaw.

