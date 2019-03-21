Try 3 months for $3
Annual fundraiser set for Presbyterian Manor

Farmington Presbyterian Manor’s annual Chicken and Dumplings Dinner and Silent Auction will be Thursday, April 4, to benefit Presbyterian Manor residents who have outlived their financial resources.

The event will be at Farmington Presbyterian Church, 403 W. Columbia. Meals are $8 each in advance or for carry-out, or $9 each at the door. A group of 10 or more are $7 each.

The Good Samaritan Program depends solely on donations from friends and supporters to care for seniors living at Presbyterian Manor who have outlived their financial resources through no fault of their own. Each year, Farmington Presbyterian Manor has a fundraiser to support the local Good Samaritan Program. Last year’s dinner raised more than $16,000.

“This event is truly a blessing to those in need, and so is everyone who participates,” said Executive Director Jane Hull. “The Farmington community provides tremendous support for this event and throughout the year. We look forward to a big crowd April 4.”

For more information about Farmington Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce St., Farmington, contact Anne Allen at 573-756-6768 or Aallen@pmma.org.

