Annual fundraiser set for Presbyterian Manor

Farmington Presbyterian Manor’s annual Chicken and Dumplings Dinner and Silent Auction will be Thursday, April 4, to benefit Presbyterian Manor residents who have outlived their financial resources.
The event will be at Farmington Presbyterian Church, 403 W. Columbia. Meals are $8 each in advance or for carry-out, or $9 each at the door. A group of 10 or more are $7 each.
The Good Samaritan Program depends solely on donations from friends and supporters to care for seniors living at Presbyterian Manor who have outlived their financial resources through no fault of their own. Each year, Farmington Presbyterian Manor has a fundraiser to support the local Good Samaritan Program. Last year’s dinner raised more than $16,000.
“This event is truly a blessing to those in need, and so is everyone who participates,” said Executive Director Jane Hull. “The Farmington community provides tremendous support for this event and throughout the year. We look forward to a big crowd April 4.”
For more information about Farmington Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce St., Farmington, contact Anne Allen at 573-756-6768 or Aallen@pmma.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.