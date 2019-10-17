The following article originally appeared in the Oct. 15, 1959 issue of the Farmington Press – Editor
The thirteenth annual School Carnival for Farmington Public Schools were held Saturday, October 10. The gala affair opened officially at 5:00 p.m. preceded by a cavalcade of cars presenting the class candidates for King and Queen in the downtown sector. The high school band, the junior high school band and the twirlers added color and beauty to the parade of more than 20 gaily decorated motor vehicles. A horse and riders kept the procession moving orderly.
At 5:00 p.m. the senior parents with the assistance of Mrs. Vinton Johnson served chicken dinners to five hundred people. Their efficiency was outstanding.
“Little Miss and Master Farmington” attracted many of the small lads and lassies. Many business houses and firms entered young men and young ladies in this contest. After much consideration the judges chose little Miss Debbie Pogue, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Pogue as “Little Miss Farmington.” Lu Ann Thurman, the retiring Miss Farmington bestowed her crown upon Miss Pogue who represented Connie’s Beauty Shop. The title, “Little Master Farmington” went to Ricky Rhodes, son of Dr. and Mrs. J.W. Rhodes. He was crowned by the retiring Junior King, Gary Powell. King Rickey represented L.C.’s Grill. Mike Landrum was Master of Ceremonies.
A capacity crowd enjoyed the many and varied acts brought forth at the Carnival Talent Show. Under the direction of Mr. Gene Bryant, talent from all departments of the school appeared on the hour-long program. Jim Marty Marty, Master of Ceremonies, introduced entertainment varying from tap dancers to a jazz band. Three capable judges awarded first place honors to the Junior Class Instrumentalists. Second place went to Ann Ross who gave a dramatic monologue. Bobbie Boswell took third place with his piano solo.
The evening’s festivities ended with the crowning of the King and Queen. Larry Alexander, Master of Ceremonies, presented Mary Stockenberg who tap danced with her usual charm and grace. The King and Queen candidates from each class were presented. Freshmen— Judy Spane and Jim Forsythe; Sophomores — Mary Belle Cooney and Ken Burlbaw; Juniors — Mary Ann Rickus and Richard Cleve; Seniors — The Queen, Margaret Warnol, and the King, Tommy Laws.
For the pleasure of the audience and the Court, Jeffrey Clay accompanied by Martha Ragsdale rendered a beautiful solo. Mr.McClard presented his brass choir playing “Prelude and Caprice.”
Russel Straughan then crowned Queen Margaret and King Tommy as Carnival King and Queen for 1959-1960. Mary Stockenberg concluded the crowning with a beautiful ballet dance with “Swan Lake” accompaniment.
Thus, the Carnival ended in a very festive mood despite the rain of the early evening.
