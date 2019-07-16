The annual Seniors to Parks program at First Missouri State Capitol is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. The event is designed to help senior adults recapture or discover the fun of summer camp in a one activity-packed day. The event is free, but reservations are required and space is limited. The registration deadline is Aug. 30; please call the historic site at 636-940-3322 to register.
This year’s event theme is Play ‘til the Cows Come Home. Participants can choose from a variety of hands-on activities, classes and historic crafts and skills, including frontier herbs, outdoor photography, historic dance, mountain dulcimers, corn husk wreaths, botanical card making and pressing, wild edibles, basket weaving, historic toys and games and Dutch oven cooking. All materials for the activities and lunch are provided. The Seniors to Parks program is a cooperative effort between Missouri State Parks and the Missouri State Parks Association.
The First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 South Main Street in St. Charles. To make reservations and for more information about the event, please call the historic site at 636-940-3322.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.