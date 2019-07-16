{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Seniors to Parks program at First Missouri State Capitol is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. The event is designed to help senior adults recapture or discover the fun of summer camp in a one activity-packed day. The event is free, but reservations are required and space is limited. The registration deadline is Aug. 30; please call the historic site at 636-940-3322 to register.

This year’s event theme is Play ‘til the Cows Come Home. Participants can choose from a variety of hands-on activities, classes and historic crafts and skills, including frontier herbs, outdoor photography, historic dance, mountain dulcimers, corn husk wreaths, botanical card making and pressing, wild edibles, basket weaving, historic toys and games and Dutch oven cooking. All materials for the activities and lunch are provided. The Seniors to Parks program is a cooperative effort between Missouri State Parks and the Missouri State Parks Association.

The First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 South Main Street in St. Charles. To make reservations and for more information about the event, please call the historic site at 636-940-3322.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

