HB 126- Fetal Heart Beat Bill
The focal point of the week was HB 126 the Fetal Heart Beat Bill. It was a very emotional time in the House. A very civil discourse on the bill was heard by both sides for almost 5 hours over two days, and was passed with 117 yes votes and 39 no votes. Following is a summary of the bill:
A physician shall not perform or induce an abortion on a pregnant woman without first performing a fetal heartbeat detection test
If detected, the physician shall not perform an abortion on the unborn child
The bill includes penalty provisions
The bill includes severability clauses
At 10 weeks – 66 percent of abortions in Missouri happen before 10 weeks
At 14 weeks – risk of a miscarriage is less than 1 percent
At 18 weeks, the severability clause establishes that no abortion may be performed or induced, or attempted to be performed or induced if the probable gestational age of the fetus has been determined by a physician to have reached the pain capable gestational age
The bill includes a Trigger Amendment, which would prohibit abortions in Missouri, with a conditional effective date
It would prohibit all abortions throughout all nine months of pregnancy (except in cases of a medical emergency), contingent upon:
The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade,
The passage of a federal Human Life Amendment, or
The passage of a federal law – like the Human Life Bill — which would empower states to further regulate abortion.
The bill will increase required amount of medical malpractice insurance for doctors performing or inducing abortions
It will require referrals for out-of-state abortions to be accompanied by specified printed materials
It changes the laws regarding the parental notification required for a minor to obtain an abortion
Prohibits certain selective abortions relating to sex, race, or Down Syndrome
HB 225 – Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant
This bill creates a new state financial aid program that addresses workforce needs by encouraging adults to pursue an industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need.
To qualify for a scholarship, an individual must:
• Be 25 or older
• Have an adjusted gross incomes of $80,000 or less
• Complete and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
• Be a citizen or permanent resident of the US and a Missouri resident.
Businesses across our state continue to struggle to find the workers they need. At the same time, too many Missourians feel stuck in low-paying jobs that don’t meet the needs of their families or allow them to reach their full potential in the workplace. This is a program that will provide opportunities to train our workforce for high-paying, high-demand jobs. Fast Track will open doors for an entire segment of the population to get training and participate meaningfully in the workforce.
Visitors in the Capitol
I was privileged to have many visitors from the district to come to Jefferson City this week. I encourage people to come visit with their legislators in the Capitol. Sometimes, you forget the power you have. When groups come to the Capitol to talk to legislators it plays a big part in the decision process. Never forget that we represent you, and we do listen to the people in our district.
Does this mean we will vote each time the way anyone who talks to us would prefer? No. We still have to look at each bill and the overall positive or negative effect it will have on the people of Missouri. But the groups who contact their representatives do make a difference. Just this week we had the Missouri Humanities Council, Missouri Alzheimer’s Association, teachers from North County Schools, and Alliance for Life, along with physical therapists.
On Deck for Next Week
HBs 161 & 401 - Prohibits local school districts from setting an opening date for the school term that is more than ten calendar days prior to the first Monday in September
HB 399 – Modifies provisions relating to health care for persons with disabilities
HB 821 – Establishes the Land Bank Act, which authorizes St. Joseph to create a land bank
HB 561 – Establishes the "Fresh Start Act of 2019"
HB 220 – Modifies provisions relating to the taxation of property involved in producing wind energy
HB 587 – Repeals the Missouri Treated Timber Law
HB 547 – Requires each judicial circuit to establish a veterans' treatment court
My Legislation:
HB 324 the drone bill was passed out of the House last Thursday. This bill creates the offense of unlawful use of an unmanned aircraft near a correctional center. A person commits such offense if he or she operates an unmanned aircraft within a vertical distance, defined in the bill, of 300 feet or a horizontal distance, defined in the bill, of 500 feet from a correctional center or allows an unmanned aircraft to make contact with a correctional center, including any person or object on the premises of or within the facility. The bill provides exceptions to the offense.
HB 324
HB492
HB493
HB604
HB742
