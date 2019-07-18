This unattributed front page editorial from the July 17, 1969 issue of the Farmington News is reprinted in its entirety for the enjoyment and enlightenment of our readers. – Editor
Several years ago when daylight savings time was instituted in the area, there were many people who were critical of the plan. They argued that moving the clock forward or backward an hour was tampering with God's elaborate system of time.
Needless to say, daylight savings time has been beneficial to most, with the possible exception of cows, by allowing for longer summer and shorter winter days. With the progress being made by the three astronauts who are on their way to the moon, a similar argument is now being voiced.
In random questioning of several people who came into the Farmington News office during the week, a surprisingly large percentage of respondents expressed doubt that the lunar mission would succeed, or noted other criticisms.
First, there were those who felt that such an adventure is in direct conflict with the laws of God. As Sherman Province of Leadwood commented, "I kind of hate to express myself because I think the moon was put there by God. They once tried to build a tower to heaven and failed. If they land on the moon they'll never come back."
Milburn Graham also noted, "I'm afraid they won't make it. I don't believe any human being was meant to go up there. The Bible says that no many should tamper with His work. If there were supposed to have been men on the moon, the Lord would have made a way for him."
There were also those critical of the moon shot for practical reasons. Mrs. Betty Medley observed, "We should do a lot of things on earth before we go up there."
Ray Giessing added, "There's no doubt that it (the moon flight) has its merits. but the way conditions are now, the money could be better spent otherwise."
It seems that among the one million spectators of the Apollo 11 blast-off at Cape Kennedy yesterday were some poor people in a mule-drawn wagon, vocalizing a similar sentiment to that of Mrs. Medley and Mr. Giessing.
Then there were those who expressed approval of the flight, as reflected by Carl Rasnic's statement, "I think it's the greatest thing since sliced bread. I wish I were going."
However, despite one's personal opinions concerning the journey, it must be regarded as a great feat comparable to Christopher Columbus' voyage to the New World in 1492. As a matter of fact, the command Apollo ship has been given the radio call name of "Columbiad," after the national symbol, a statue of which stands atop the national capitol building in Washington, D.C. The lunar module has been christened "Eagle."
Fortunately, the exploits of Aldrin, Armstrong and Collins will be recognized by their contemporaries as being of great value, while the actual merits of Columbus' discovery were not realized until much later.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.