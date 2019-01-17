“These are a few of my favorite things.”
While these well-known words might be most recognizable from Julie Andrews’ song in The Sound of Music, they’re also being used by the city of Farmington and Mineral Area Council on the Arts.
The fifth annual Art Blooms contest, themed “My Favorite Things,” is sponsored by the two groups and is now accepting entries.
Local K-12 students in public, private and home schools can enter the competition.
Students’ winning art will be turned into banners to decorate the light poles in downtown Farmington later this spring. All artwork must be an original drawing, painting or illustration to depict the theme.
To obtain an official entry form, visit MineralAreaArts.org. Artwork entries should be submitted to the MACOA office or Farmington Library by Feb. 1.
“[The Art Blooms contest] started out as a conversation with the city of Farmington about ways to bring more art to their downtown area," said Danielle Basler, director of MACOA, About five years ago now, Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers had the idea that, since the city had these downtown light pole banners they were switching out seasonally anyway, it would be cool to have some custom artwork to put there instead. So, a partnership grew out of that and we started the ‘Art Blooms in Farmington’ banner design contest.”
According to Basler, entries can be a very personal representation of the things or ideas that are special to the artist. She also offers some good tips for eager artists who are planning to enter the contest:
-Bigger is better. Large graphics transfer better to the banner than smaller, more intricate designs.
-Think bold, strong, saturated colors.
-Consider the medium for reproduction. The artwork will be scanned into a computer to create the banner. Paints and markers may reproduce better than crayons or pencils.
-Some cropping near the edges may occur when the banners are created. Keep this in mind when designing the artwork by putting important images toward the center of the banner.
- All entries should include elements to represent the theme and may include the words “My Favorite Things,” but this is not necessary.
- Work should be original and not include copyrighted images such as branded cartoon characters.
“We’re pleased to be continuing this partnership with Farmington, which encourages and celebrates the creativity of student artists in a unique outdoor art gallery,” said Basler. It’s just a great project anyway, but definitely we couldn’t do it if Farmington wasn’t so supportive of this — from the creation of the banners to putting them up and allowing these to be on their streets.
"While it’s been a great partnership for us, I think it probably has been really great for the downtown Farmington community as well — bringing all these additional families downtown to see the artwork and hopefully spend their money at the downtown businesses.”
She added that Art Blooms in Farmington promises to be “bigger and better than ever, with 80 winners being selected for 2019.”
Winners for this year’s contest will be announced in mid-February on MineralAreaArts.org in a press release and on MACOA’s Facebook page. Winning artists’ families are also contacted directly by email.
For more information, contact Basler at 518-2125 or email at dbasler@MineralArea.edu.
