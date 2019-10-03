{{featured_button_text}}
Artists appearing at Farmington First Friday

Brandon Warren will be making an appearance Friday night at Krekeler Jewelers in downtown Farmington. A number of other artists will be at a variety of other stores.

 Submitted

Something special is happening at the October Farmington First Friday that takes place tomorrow night.

Various businesses will be hosting artists that evening and most of the downtown businesses will remain open until 8 p.m. So, gather your friends, stop for dinner at one of the town's amazing downtown restaurants and make an evening of it.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Artists and the stores where they are appearing include: Steve Warren at Dress 2 Impress Resale Boutique; Diane Dickerson at White Weddings; Derek Gollaher at The Copper Lantern; Deanna Hansen at Ophelia Farmington; Vada Galvin at Oasis Christian Bookstore; Larry Brown at ColJac Downtown; Brandon Warren at Krekeler Jewelers; and Will Stegall at Earth Mother Health Foods.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments