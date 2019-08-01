{{featured_button_text}}
Ashbrook opens newly-renovated wing

Private tours of a newly renovated wing featuring remodeled one-bedroom suites and a brand-new atrium with café for social gatherings and special events is available by calling Elder Care Advisor Leslie Farley at 573-218-8183 or the community at 573-756-5544.

Ashbrook, an Americare senior living community, is now open for tours of a newly-renovated wing featuring remodeled one-bedroom suites and a brand-new atrium with café for social gatherings and special events.

Each suite features a separate living-room area and bedroom, kitchenette, plus a large walk-in closet. Each room has a view of the quiet wooded outside area.

“Over the past 25 years, Ashbrook has been a beautiful and caring place for senior residents," said Administrator Laurie Diekemper. "Ashbrook distinguishes itself in several ways. Size is one differentiator. Residents and families find Ashbrook a good fit if they are looking for a more intimate environment.

"Everything is just a short walk away. Because we don’t have a large population like our competitors, this means the staff gets to know each resident like family. The personal attention of our staff and the continuity of resident care are some of the keys to our success.

According to Diekemper, customer service is a significant differentiator.

"The company’s Hometown Hospitality™ customer service philosophy was developed using principles of Ritz Carlton’s signature program," she said. "The tenants of Hometown Hospitality revolve around an acronym for FAMILY: F – First impressions go a long way. A – Address people by name. M – Make visitors feel welcome. I - Individuals deserve respect. L – Leave or end a conversation with graciousness. Y - We do our best to say Yes.

"This customer-focus is the reason why residents and their families are Ashbrook’s strongest advocates. In fact, according to MyInnerView survey results from NRC Health, 98 percent of them would recommend Ashbrook."

Ashbrook is located at 500 Ashbrook Drive in Farmington. The public is invited to stop by anytime or to schedule a private tour. To schedule a private tour, call Leslie Farley, Elder Care advisor, at 573-218-8183 or call the community at 573-756-5544.

Established in 1981, Missouri-based Americare is a privately held senior living provider serving over 3,500 seniors in assisted living, memory care assisted living, independent living and skilled nursing and rehabilitation communities. In Farmington, Americare operates two other senior living communities: Maplebrook Assisted Living and Southbrook Skilled Nursing. For more information, visit www.americareusa.net or go to its Facebook page.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments