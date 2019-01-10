Ashcroft reflects on office's 2018 accomplishments

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has published a list of some of his office’s significant accomplishments for 2018 as he reflects back on the year.
“In the past year, in addition to the assistance we provide every day to Missourians, our office planned and hosted a National Election Security Summit — the first of its kind open to local and state election officials — and made better use of government resources by taking on projects that had previously been contracted to vendors,” Ashcroft said. “We have put in place new processes and equipment that will save taxpayer money and make us more efficient. Good government should reflect that we value what has been entrusted to us — the money and time of Missouri taxpayers.”
Working with St. Louis-based World Wide Technology, the office brought together a bipartisan group of 10 secretaries of state and election officials from 25 states to provide local, state and federal participants opportunities to share ideas and solutions. Topics included election systems, crisis management, security and best practices, election equipment security and communication.
“We reached out to (U.S. Department of Homeland Security) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, as well as officials from top-level private sector election security strategists from across the country,” Ashcroft said. “We are so proud to have hosted Secretary Nielsen and others to speak to local and state officials on such important matters.”
In another example, the Office for the first time was required to send mailers to Missouri households that were likely to include eligible voters who were not registered to vote. After obtaining cost estimates for printing and postage, employees researched the viability and potential cost savings of printing barcodes on the mailers and paying a reduced postage rate — and would require the purchase of barcode processing equipment. Even with the cost of equipment and supplies, the office saved $75,000 on the project and completed it in half the time estimated by a vendor. Mailings from the Business Services Division and Elections Division will utilize the new mailing method in the future, when possible, adding to the savings.
Ashcroft listed the following accomplishments of his office over the previous year:
Business Services Division
• Fully implemented the VOIP phone system
• Implemented legislative changes for Safe at Home
• Awarded a contract for the implementation of a new filing system for Corporations and UCC
• Served 15,157 walk-in customers in all four offices in 2018
• Answered 84,937 phone calls in the Jefferson City office
Communications/Publications Division
• Created NESS website and conference material designs (logo, program, retractable banners, press backdrop, signage, TV graphics)
•Redesigned office logos, Archives quarterly newsletter, Archives Alive! logo and newsletter, Show Me Express State Library logo and newsletter, Teen Poetry Contest logo, Safe at Home newsletters, brochure, posters and pocket folders
• Wrote and/or edited and distributed more than 200 news releases and 60 media advisories
• Produced Month-in-Review video each month and short videos for social media
• Planned and executed social media campaigns on topics including election security, registering to vote, primary and general elections, National Voter Registration Day
• Promoted Secretary’s visits to 67 local election authorities and 55 public appearances, and posted more than 40 TV/radio interviews (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram)
• 2018 Twitter: 490 tweets, 1,190,000 impressions, 2,300+ retweets, 3,600+ likes
• 2018 Facebook: 502 new page likes (4,867 total), 539 added followers (4,925 total), 14,128 video views, 26 video posts, 4 million impressions
Elections Division
• Hosted a National Election Security Summit with 10 secretaries of state and state and local election officials from 25 states
• Completed the 2018 petition cycle with 371 total petitions filed and six submitted for signature verification, five certified for placement on the November 6, 2018 General Election ballot
• Distributed signature pages to Missouri’s election authorities utilizing a new, streamlined electronic sharing process
• Allowed jurisdictions to process signature pages and return them electronically
• Filed more than 600 candidates for the August 7 Primary Election
• Oversaw five Special Elections (House Districts 39, 97, 129, 144 and Senate District 17) impacting 12 counties
• As a part of ERIC membership, sent a mailer to 743,280 Missouri households
encouraging eligible but unregistered individuals to register to vote
• Participated in a series of ballot measure discussions hosted by elected officials across the state prior to the November 2018 Election
• Provided $1 million in Election Efficiency Grants
• Hosted seven regional cyber chats prior to the August 2018 election to share cybersecurity tips and best practices with local election authorities
• Worked with Missouri’s main electronic poll book vendor to run a streamlined absentee voter check-in pilot program in St. Louis County
• Implemented security enhancements and refined protocols to bolster the security of Missouri Centralized Voter Registration database
• Participated in a Nationwide table-top exercise hosted by the Department of Homeland Security Fiscal, HR, and Facilities Division
• Evaluated 1,126 fiscal notes and completed 82 full fiscal notes responses
• Implemented several security enhancements, such as a server room enclosure, installation of alarms, signage, and a visitor sign-in process
• Implemented the use of MissouriBUYS purchasing program and provided training for all divisions
• Implemented the address sprayer and barcoding system
• Barcoded and mailed 743,280 Voter ID postcards in six business days – less than half of the time and about $75,000 less expensive than quoted by an outside source
• Completed a court-ordered 22,000-piece “Motor Voter” mailer, meeting a judge’s directive related to a lawsuit
• Responsible for distribution of the 2017-2018 Official Manual
• Reviewed and approved 4,915 invoices for payment
• Completed annual physical inventory, finding all 795 fixed assets
• Processed 48 new hires and 50 departures, and conducted 165 interviews
Information Technology Division
• Designed and implemented the Complaints Orders Registrations Enforcement (CORE) internal application for the Securities division. The CORE application replaced the older Microsoft Customer Relationship Management (CRM) cloud service
• Consolidated several security monitoring software products into a single Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system. This consolidation allows quick notification to response teams for multi-vector threats, and has visibility across several platforms to detect issues
• Designed and implemented the internal “Ad Rules Subscription Tracker” application to eliminate manual processes using Microsoft Office products to complete shipping and account reconciliation
• Moved the “Missouri’s Voter Outreach Center” from a cloud provider to in-house support
Legal/Administrative Rules Division
• Drafted summary statements for 39 initiative petitions
• Defended the office against 54 lawsuits challenging our summary statements, two lawsuits challenging the new Voter ID law and one lawsuit claiming a violation of the Motor Voter law
• On Sept. 1, began registering Professional Employer Organizations (PEO) after drafting and filing rules on PEOs; have registered 125 in 2018
• Administrative Rules published 3,914 pages in the Missouri Register, the second highest total in the 43 years the Register has been published
Securities Division
• Received 199 complaints, have 54 current open investigations, and closed 130 investigations
• Initiated 20 new enforcement proceedings, issued about 50 orders on new and pending matters and made 13 criminal referrals
• Conducted 55 pre-registration exams and conducted 50 exams
• Registered 41 new broker/dealers and 81 new investment adviser firms
• Received the following fees and payments:
General Revenue: $16,234,147.25 (registration fees-products, firms and people)
Investor Education Payments: $573,335.37
Restitution/Enforcement Payments received: $357,948.42
Restitution Paid to Aggrieved Investors: $350,025.71
• Attended 86 events in 31 counties and St. Louis City, including MoBar/ABA CLE, several rural electrical co-ops, elder-focused groups and law enforcement
• Published four administrative rules
State Archives
• The State Records Commission met twice for the first time in 2018, enabling a faster response to requests for state retention schedule updates
• Records Center staff pulled 3,564 records on behalf of the Bureau of Vital Records, helping them to alleviate a significant backlog of adoption records requests
• The State Imaging Lab scanned and microfilmed 3,077,624 pages for preservation and access purposes
• Local Records staff consulted with and/or worked on projects involving 176 local government entities in 79 counties and the City of St. Louis, traveling more than 85,000 miles in the process
• The Missouri State Archives-St. Louis, operated by the Local Records Program, assisted 383 researchers
• Conservation Lab treated the original plats of St. Joseph and a map of the Hannibal and St. Joseph Railroad line, as well as assisted the Historic City of Jefferson with the opening of a time capsule
• A record 16,402 people attended Missouri State Archives public programming in 2018. Highlights from the year included 27 Archives Alive! performances, 11 Thursday Evening Speaker Series programs, an all-day event celebrating the 100th anniversary of the armistice ending World War I and six free intermediate-level genealogy workshops offered at venues across the state
• Major records discoveries from the last year include misfiled pages from the 1880 U.S. Census documenting Perry County’s 99th Enumeration District and incorrectly labeled state attorney general opinions spanning the years 1921 to 1932, both sitting undiscovered for decades
State Library
• Received 56 long term grant applications and awarded 48; awarded 18 Technology mini grants, 40 Summer Learning Program Grants, and a Retrospective Conversion Grant allowing Lockwood Public Library to become an automated library
• Revamped grant application and streamlined processes
• Promoted TumbleBooks through a social media promotional campaign
• Supported Missouri Evergreen; a consortium of 48 libraries (and growing) that shares library materials via a common Integrated Library System (ILS) and courier that runs between all of the libraries
• Created a Library Trustees manual and subscribed to Short Takes for Trustees, giving the state’s library boards and directors access to a series of short videos dealing with the important role libraries play in the governance of their library system
• Circulated 500,000 items to patrons through Wolfner during the library’s 80th anniversary year
• Increased number of state library card holders by almost 200 to a total of 3,561
• Borrowed approximately 1,700 books, articles and other items for state employees
• Increased training opportunities for state employees
